Citigroup (C) Shareholder Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Decreased Holding by $2.81 Million; Michael & Susan Dell Foundation Has Boosted Its Holding in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) by $495,936 as Stock Rose

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 33.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 40,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 79,373 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.56M, down from 119,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $69.24. About 2.64 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup Reports Higher Earnings, Revenue; 20/04/2018 – YORKTOWN PARTNERS HOPING TO RAISE UP TO $400 MILLION FROM SALE OF HOUSTON-BASED MERLON -BANKING; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup Posts 1Q $150M Pretax Gain on Sale of Hilton Portfolio; 24/04/2018 – Venezuelan banks shrivel as inflation roars and credit dries up; 12/03/2018 – Citigroup’s lead bank analyst bids farewell to firm; 13/04/2018 – On Friday, a number of U.S. banks are due to report their latest earnings, including Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo; 14/05/2018 – Alongside a broader escalation in regional conflict, Citi economists argued that a sustained increase in oil prices and weaker-than-anticipated global economic growth data could combine to heighten the risk for financial market participants; 23/04/2018 – CITI ESTABLISHES SERVICE TO SUPPORT NEW SEC REGULATIONS

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation bought 8,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 107,430 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10 million, up from 98,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 2.00 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 04/04/2018 – DELTA: SOME [24]7.AI CUSTOMER INFO MAY HAVE BEEN ACCESSED; 12/04/2018 – DELTA SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASES IN PREMIUM SEATS THIS YEAR; 05/04/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: Hazmat is responding to @columbusairport after a bag was found leaking a substance in the @Delta baggage…; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE FY EPS TARGET OF $6.35-$6.70; 05/04/2018 – DELTA COMMENTS ON CYBER INCIDENT; 22/03/2018 – DELTA RESUMING FLIGHTS IN NORTHEAST AS ‘FOUR’EASTER’ PASSES; 15/05/2018 – OUTGOING HEAD OF AIR FRANCE KLM SAYS TO SUBMIT TO U.S. AND EUROPEAN REGULATORY AUTHORITIES ON WEDNESDAY DETAILS OF DEAL WITH DELTA DAL.N TO BUY VIRGIN ATLANTIC; 12/04/2018 – DELTA: AMEX CO-BRANDED CARD TO CONTRIBUTE $3.3 BILLION IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – DELTA AIR HIRES FORMER UNITED INVESTOR CHIEF STEWART FOR IR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.74 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $815.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc. by 11,270 shares to 86,658 shares, valued at $6.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.