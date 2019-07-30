Citigroup (C) Shareholder Focused Wealth Management Has Increased Stake by $559,302 as Stock Rose; Cohen Lawrence B Maintains Stake in Waste Mgmt Del (WM)

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 20.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 9,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,247 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 44,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $71.17. About 3.97M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS QUALCOMM’S OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 40% AND F19 EPS GUIDANCE OF $6.75-$7.50 IS AGGRESSIVE; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Notes Issued By Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust (CMLTI) 2018-RP2; 09/04/2018 – TIMELINE-Deutsche Bank’s 30 years of twists and turns; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – CITIGROUP C.N TECH BANKER JAN METZGER TO REPLACE SLAUGHTER AS ASIA PACIFIC HEAD OF CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANKING – MEMO; 23/04/2018 – Citigroup at Capital Link Singapore Maritime Forum Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Basel 3 Tier 1 Common Equity Ratio 12.1%; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup CFO Gerspach Discusses Earnings With Media: TOPLive; 05/04/2018 – SOUTH32 LTD S32.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 08/03/2018 – SDL PLC SDL.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 54.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 7,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, up from 13,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $118.19. About 467,743 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference

