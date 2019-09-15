Citigroup (C) Shareholder Fir Tree Trimmed Stake; Loews Has Trimmed Holding in General Mtrs Co (GM) by $760,000

Loews Corp decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 5.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 333,055 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.83 million, down from 353,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.86. About 10.13 million shares traded or 36.14% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 26/04/2018 – GM 1Q ONGOING ADJ. EPS $1.43, EST. $1.24; REVENUE BEATS EST; 28/03/2018 – GM WANTS BETA-TESTING WITH PROFESSIONAL DRIVERS, NOT CONSUMERS; 31/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Softbank’s Vision Fund to invest $2.25 billion in General Motors’ self-driving vehicles unit; 05/04/2018 – UK DEMAND AMONG FLEET CAR BUYERS FELL 15 PCT, PRIVATE BUYERS DOWN 16.5 PCT IN MARCH; 23/04/2018 – GM Korea and union reach tentative wage deal; 04/04/2018 – Automakers were down, with Ford and General Motors off 2 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively; 16/05/2018 – GM’s Next Battle With Ford: Really Big Pickups; 23/05/2018 – GOOG, GM, F and 1 more: Uber shutting down self-driving car ops in Arizona. Will continue in Pitt, SF. – ! $GOOG $GM $F $IN; 28/03/2018 – GM’s Cruise CTO Departs After Trouble Recruiting Women Engineers; 26/03/2018 – GM EXEC BARRY ENGLE URGES UNION CONCESSIONS, GOVERNMENT SUPPORT IN S.KOREA BY APRIL 20 – UNION

Fir Tree Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc sold 807,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 1.36M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.33 million, down from 2.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 14.31M shares traded or 3.57% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – FOR 2017, RATIO OF ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF CEO TO MEDIAN ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF ALL EMPLOYEES WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 369 TO 1; 21/03/2018 – Citi Says Kushner Cos. Loan Was ‘Completely Appropriate’–Update; 01/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S KALVARIA SAYS THERE’S MORE POTENTIAL FOR CASH SALES; 09/04/2018 – Ghana Lenders Seek Extended Capital Demand Deadline, Says Citi; 23/03/2018 – Texas’s Merlon Is Said to Seek Partner for Egyptian Oilfield; 09/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Increase 2.2% in 2018, Citi Leads; 15/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan announced its biggest repurchase program since the financial crisis, while Citigroup unleashed its largest ever buyback program and doubled its dividend; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – SGD 100 MLN REDEMPTION OF 3.50% FIXED RATE / FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE APRIL 2020; 06/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold GM shares while 269 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 10.58% less from 1.16 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.15% or 254,390 shares. Sei Invs Comm reported 0.12% stake. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited owns 0.04% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 536,167 shares. Mirae Asset Co owns 166,399 shares. Parkside State Bank And invested 0.02% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Oh has 27,000 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 346,570 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Eos Mngmt LP accumulated 15,750 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Rech Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 315,820 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) reported 1,928 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Profund Advsrs Llc has invested 0.05% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.64% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 136,361 shares. 54,914 are owned by Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 1.40 million shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.70 billion for 5.14 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Loews Corp, which manages about $12.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adient Plc by 107,000 shares to 365,000 shares, valued at $8.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avaya Hldgs Corp by 225,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 625,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

