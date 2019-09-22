Citigroup (C) Shareholder Elm Ridge Management Has Cut Its Position by $1.46 Million; America First Investment Advisors Holding in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Trimmed by $408,660

America First Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 221,864 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.66 million, down from 226,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $83.58. About 7.13M shares traded or 48.72% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL PEDIATRIC SALES $994 MLN VS $927 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs’ quarterly revenue rises 16.7 percent; 29/03/2018 – Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 28/03/2018 – Abbott invests in diabetes care start-up; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES TENDYNE DEVICE FOR MITRAL VALVE REPLACEMENT; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK W/ TEXAS LEGISLATURE TO FIND SOLUTIONS; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT GETS FDA OK FOR XIENCE SIERRA HEART STENT; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Study; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT PAID $6 BILLION IN DEBT IN 2018, PLANS $2 BILLION MORE; 28/03/2018 – Abbott is taking its partnership with a diabetes care start-up one step further

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 20,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 48,092 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.37M, down from 69,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.35. About 26.01M shares traded or 87.64% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Citi’s Logic in Sears Deal Is Most Card Spending Done Elsewhere; 04/05/2018 – MONDI PLC MNDI.L : CITIGROUP SAYS CO REMAINS TOP PICK IN PAPER PRODUCTS, PAPER & FOREST PRODUCTS; 20/03/2018 – Citigroup Shifts to Wealth Management in Hyper-Digital S. Korea; 25/04/2018 – JAGGED PEAK ENERGY INC JAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan Closes on a $100M Secured Credit Facility From Citi; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL WITH JOURNALISTS; 11/05/2018 – M17 ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED SAYS CITIGROUP, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, DAIWA CAPITAL MARKETS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 05/03/2018 ET Energyworld: Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $124.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 39,009 shares to 266,283 shares, valued at $7.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.76 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 24.88 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

America First Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $259.46 million and $329.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wr Berkley Corp. (NYSE:WRB) by 83,232 shares to 267,941 shares, valued at $17.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.