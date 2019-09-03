Citigroup (C) Shareholder Donald Smith & Company Has Decreased Its Stake as Valuation Rose; Ring Energy (REI) Shares Declined While Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Increased by $329,175 Its Holding

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 197,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 986,636 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.39 million, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $62.85. About 5.22M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 28/03/2018 – VARROC ENGINEERING – BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO ARE KOTAK MAHINDRA CAPITAL, CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS INDIA, CREDIT SUISSE SECURITIES (INDIA), IIFL; 07/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 10/04/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – ERG SECONDARY ABO: BOOKRUNNER SAYS SELLING SHAREHOLDER UNICREDIT S.P.A, JOINT BOOKRUNNERS ARE MORGAN STANLEY, CITI, UNICREDIT CIB; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.57 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.17 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Trump One of Many Wildcards in Oil Market, Says Citi’s Eric Lee (Video); 04/04/2018 – Citi Is Said to Hire Credit Derivatives Traders Abadou, Vegetti; 15/03/2018 – Some Citi customers can now check their bank account balances through Facebook; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 13/04/2018 – $XLF Financials turned lower after being higher this morning on earnings. $JPM $C $BAC etc; 14/03/2018 – IPT: CITIGROUP EUR BENCHMARK 5Y FRN 3ME +60 AREA

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Ring Energy Inc (REI) by 46.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 65,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 51.49% . The institutional investor held 207,480 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, up from 141,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Ring Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.48M market cap company. The stock decreased 11.64% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $1.29. About 315,308 shares traded. Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:REI) has declined 80.13% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.13% the S&P500. Some Historical REI News: 15/03/2018 – Ring Energy 4Q Oil and Gas Rev $23.3; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy Releases 1Q 2018 Ops Update; 23/05/2018 – Ring Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Ring Energy 1Q EPS 10c; 25/05/2018 – Ring Energy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Peter B Cannell & Company Buys New 3.2% Position in Ring Energy; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ring Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REI); 15/03/2018 Ring Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 8c; 15/03/2018 – Ring Energy 4Q Adj EPS 9c; 08/05/2018 – Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Buys 1.2% of Ring Energy

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $7.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 68,378 shares to 253,544 shares, valued at $8.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caseys General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 36,878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 587,928 shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

More notable recent Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ring Energy, Inc. Releases Second Quarter 2019 Operations Update – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Ring Energy Releases Second Quarter and Six Month 2019 Financial and Operational Results – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Ring Energy, Inc. Releases Mid Third Quarter 2019 Operations Update – Business Wire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ring Energy, Inc., Schedules Conference Call on Its 2019 First Quarter Financial and Operating Highlights – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ring Energy, Inc., Schedules Conference Call on Its 2019 Second Quarter Financial and Operating Highlights – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.37 billion for 7.94 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of Citigroup and Other Big Banks Are Down Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Wells Fargo vs. Citigroup – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Investment Assocs has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bell National Bank & Trust accumulated 5,295 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Rockland Com reported 3,534 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Co invested in 2.92M shares or 0.33% of the stock. Financial Bank Of The West reported 68,557 shares. Css Ltd Liability Company Il has 0.05% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 13,901 shares. Sanders Ltd Liability holds 10.10 million shares or 3.08% of its portfolio. The Japan-based Daiwa Securities Gru has invested 0.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Dorsey Whitney Trust Communication Limited Liability Com has 0.09% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Truepoint Incorporated owns 22,194 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Sei invested in 1.21 million shares or 0.25% of the stock. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 1,524 shares in its portfolio. Birmingham Cap Mgmt Com Inc Al reported 0.4% stake. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.34% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 677,656 shares. Oldfield Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.09M shares.