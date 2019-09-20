Citigroup (C) Shareholder Csat Investment Advisory LP Cut Its Position by $957,513 as Market Value Rose; Cqs Cayman LP Trimmed Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Stake by $813,450

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 16.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 15,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 80,377 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.10 million, down from 96,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.84. About 690,035 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 23/04/2018 – BHP Billiton The Extension Will End on June 25; 12/03/2018 – WOODSIDE GRANTS BHP OPTION TO BUY ADDED 10% IN SCARBOROUGH; 25/04/2018 – EMR IS SAID TO WEIGH POTENTIAL BID FOR BHP’S CERRO: AUSTRALIAN; 14/03/2018 – COLUMN-China’s iron ore mountain may only be a molehill: Russell; 23/03/2018 – TOKYO — The U.S. imposition of controversial import tariffs is “regrettable,” said Andrew Mackenzie, CEO of Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton, warning that such action risks sparking a trade war; 05/05/2018 – Gulf Times (QA): BP to tap Morgan Stanley as it weighs buying BHP assets; 20/03/2018 – BHP CEO says looking at oil investments that can pay back before 2030; 17/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON EXEC SAYS NICKEL WEST AIMS TO START PRODUCING NICKEL SULPHATE NEXT YEAR; 05/03/2018 – SHELL SAYS BHP SHALE `FITS PROFILE’ FOR EXPANSION; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX TO REOFFER PARTNERSHIPS FOR NOBILIS-MAXIMINO, AYIN-BATSIL OFFSHORE PROJECTS THIS YEAR UNDER NEW TERMS -CEO

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 59.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 13,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 9,608 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $672,000, down from 23,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $69.73. About 9.61M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – In a statement, Citi said it has been having constructive conversations with ValueAct and welcomes them as investors; 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MIKE MURRAY, HEAD OF HUMAN RESOURCES, TO DEPART; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC LBRT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $23; 15/05/2018 – Japan’s SoftBank to open Saudi Arabian office; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CO’S BASEL lll TIER 2 CAPITAL WILL NOT BE MATERIALLY AFFECTED BY PLANNED REDEMPTIONS; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS QUALCOMM’S OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 40% AND F19 EPS GUIDANCE OF $6.75-$7.50 IS AGGRESSIVE; 26/03/2018 – EMEA IPOs Rise 172% This Year, Citi Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 06/03/2018 – Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now that risk of Ackman bashing is over; 26/03/2018 – CITIGROUP C.N TECH BANKER JAN METZGER TO REPLACE SLAUGHTER AS ASIA PACIFIC HEAD OF CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANKING – MEMO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Portland Invest Counsel reported 9.85% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Numerixs Technologies holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 21,448 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt has 1.04% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1.16 million shares. Creative Planning reported 0.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). C M Bidwell Assoc Ltd holds 470 shares. 3,629 were reported by Trust Of Virginia Va. Fulton Natl Bank Na has 18,708 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 65.74 million shares. Armstrong Shaw Associate Inc Ct has 42,824 shares. F&V Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.46% or 11,062 shares. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 133,295 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 4.49M shares. Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 205,332 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Atwood & Palmer reported 233,339 shares or 2.21% of all its holdings. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 220 shares.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74M and $283.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7,468 shares to 7,517 shares, valued at $318,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 7,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,343 shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.80 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 19,806 shares to 37,500 shares, valued at $4.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 26,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,474 shares, and has risen its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn).