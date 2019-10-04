Citigroup (C) Shareholder Crystal Rock Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $5.66 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Udr Ckr (UDR) Position Maintained by Hexavest Inc

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Udr Inc Ckr (UDR) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 40,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The hedge fund held 860,135 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.61M, up from 819,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Udr Inc Ckr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $48.75. About 23,627 shares traded. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE REVENUE GROWTH WAS 3.0 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C TO 45C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS AND SAME-STORE GUIDANCE RANGES; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY AFFO PER SHARE $1.76 TO $1.80; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q EPS 30c; 27/03/2018 UDR Announces A 4% Annualized Common Dividend Increase For 2018; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.76 TO $1.80, EST. $1.93; 17/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $38; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C TO 49C, EST. 49C; 27/03/2018 – UDR BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.3225 FROM $0.31; EST. $0.3225

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 52.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 80,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 74,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22 million, down from 155,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $66.88. About 737,219 shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – HK Regulator SFC Reprimands, Fines Citigroup Global Markets Asia for Listing Sponsor Failures; 20/03/2018 – GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD SAYS J.P. MORGAN, CREDIT SUISSE, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 05/04/2018 – AUSNUTRIA SAYS CITI AGRI FUND TO HOLD 25.18% AFTER DEALS; 22/04/2018 – Bank of Queensland Target Price Cut 15% to A$11/Share by Citi; 26/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Operations, Technology Head Callahan to Leave Bank; 15/05/2018 – SOFTBANK PLANS TO OPEN OFFICE IN SAUDI ARABIA; 10/05/2018 – CVR REFINING LP CVRR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO JOHN GERSPACH SAYS STANDING BY TARGETS FOR EFFICIENCY RATIO IN 2020 IN LOW 50’S; 16/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $87

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Ragr (MCHI) by 101,727 shares to 488,409 shares, valued at $29.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bhp Group Ltd by 11,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 471,882 shares, and cut its stake in Westpac Banking Corp.

More notable recent UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UDR and MetLife swap joint venture assets – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “UDR Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “UDR Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1,004 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 27 investors sold UDR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 268.57 million shares or 0.38% less from 269.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 48,971 are owned by Cibc World. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.04% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Bessemer Group reported 0% stake. Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.01% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). The Switzerland-based Swiss Natl Bank has invested 0.09% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Victory Cap Management Inc owns 58,052 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 16,543 shares. First Manhattan Commerce reported 400 shares. Sei holds 932,090 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 142 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fifth Third State Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 11,044 shares. Enterprise has 0% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 71 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 0.02% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 600,641 shares. Smithfield holds 90 shares. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 19,689 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 10.23M shares. Texas-based E&G LP has invested 0.94% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Td Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 6,475 are held by Godshalk Welsh Mgmt. 180,923 were accumulated by Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability Com. The Ontario – Canada-based Independent Order Of Foresters has invested 0.32% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cap Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.29% or 75,091 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co Ltd Liability reported 52,550 shares. Annex Advisory Lc stated it has 0.28% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pennsylvania Tru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 21,498 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Syntal Capital Ptnrs Lc, Texas-based fund reported 3,534 shares. 15,385 are held by Zuckerman Inv Gp Ltd Com. Schnieders Capital Mngmt Llc holds 15,785 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp Il has invested 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23M and $135.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc by 50,300 shares to 225,429 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Stock Market Today: Can Trump Delist China? – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019, also Learnbonds.com with their article: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: A Bank Run in Play? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Best ETFs for 2019: Financial Sector Spider Reflects Bank Stock Struggles – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Visaâ€™s Investment Shows Plaid Could Replace Libra in Fintech Space – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.