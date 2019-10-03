Citigroup (C) Shareholder Crystal Rock Capital Management Cut Stake by $5.66 Million; Baker Bros Advisors LP Continues to Hold Holding in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC)

Baker Bros Advisors Lp increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) by 208.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp bought 1.05M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 1.56 million shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.42M, up from 505,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.53. About 390,839 shares traded or 15.00% up from the average. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) has declined 73.73% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.73% the S&P500. Some Historical LJPC News: 15/03/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical: Proceeds From Offering About $100.3 Million; 15/03/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 10/05/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 and Recent Corporate Prog; 19/03/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in La Jolla; 08/04/2018 – SanDiegoHeadNews: 14th Annual La Jolla Concours d’Elegance Sunday, April 8, 2018, 9:00am to 4:00pm; 10/05/2018 – LA JOLLA REPORTS $125M ROYALTY PACT WITH HEALTHCARE ROYALTY; 06/03/2018 – GIAPREZA™ (angiotensin Il) Significantly Improved Survival and Reduced Time on Renal Replacement Therapy in Patients with Acute Kidney Injury; 06/03/2018 – La Jolla Pharma: GIAPREZA Significantly Improved Survival and Reduced Time on Renal Replacement Therapy in Patients With Acute Kidney Injury; 15/03/2018 – LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. REPORTS PRICING OF OFFERING OF; 20/04/2018 – DJ La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LJPC)

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 52.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 80,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 74,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22M, down from 155,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $66.26. About 14.76M shares traded or 8.21% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO JOHN GERSPACH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 10/04/2018 – Last month, Citigroup said it would bar companies with which it does business from selling guns to people under 21 years old and ban clients from selling high-capacity magazines and accessories; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY ICG REVENUES OF $9.8 BLN INCREASED 6%; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NEW FORMULATION, CITI-002, WILL COMBINE LIDOCAINE WITH HIGHER POTENCY CORTICOSTEROID; 08/05/2018 – ValueAct move puts Citi in the spotlight; 25/04/2018 – JAGGED PEAK ENERGY INC JAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 29/03/2018 – HSBC to pay $100 mln to end Libor rigging lawsuit in U.S; 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87; 28/03/2018 – DUBAI’S NOOR BANK IS SAID TO PICK CITI, DEUTSCHE BANK FOR SUKUK

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 14 investors sold LJPC shares while 21 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 24.27 million shares or 5.97% more from 22.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Port Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) or 13,236 shares. 415,663 were reported by State Street. Vanguard Group Inc has 0% invested in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC). 420,862 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse Ag reported 10,757 shares. Lpl Fincl Llc accumulated 10,640 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt LP holds 0.04% or 68,700 shares. Manatuck Hill Partners Lc accumulated 19,000 shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC). Baker Bros Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.1% or 1.56M shares. Sectoral Asset has 1.83% invested in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC). Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% or 2,400 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 26,954 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 13,158 shares.

Baker Bros Advisors Lp, which manages about $8.20B and $14.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 300,000 shares to 8.26 million shares, valued at $1.08B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) by 2.30M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31.98 million shares, and cut its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc..

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.37 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bbr Ltd Liability Company reported 45,606 shares stake. First Trust Ltd Partnership has 0.1% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 3.16 million shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.41% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.16% stake. Gabelli And Invest Advisers Inc reported 0.06% stake. Perritt Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 113,728 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. First Financial Corporation In has 1,330 shares. Argent has invested 0.4% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Massachusetts-based Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt Communications has invested 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Hawaiian Financial Bank has 0.12% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Milestone invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 12,100 were reported by Deltec Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Adell Harriman & Carpenter has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).