Citigroup (C) Shareholder Community Trust & Investment Co Cut Its Position by $311,364 as Stock Price Rose; Ellington Management Group Holding in Viasat (Put) (VSAT) Boosted as Stock Declined

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 5,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 358,303 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.29M, down from 363,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $67.61. About 14.56M shares traded or 10.86% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/03/2018 – HSBC to pay $100 mln to end Libor rigging lawsuit in U.S; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS – PRE-CLINICAL, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS FOR CITI-002 PLANNED TO BE SIMILAR TO THOSE OF CITI-001; 10/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 25/04/2018 – Citigroup Declares Common Stk Div and Announces Adjustment to Warrant Exercise Price; 22/05/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: May 22 (Table); 08/05/2018 – GM Presenting at Citi Car of the Future Symposium May 10; 08/05/2018 – ValueAct move puts Citi in the spotlight; 26/04/2018 – CITI ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENTS IN INTERNAL MEMO; 19/03/2018 – BARCLAYS IS SAID TO HIRE CITI TRADER NAON FOR HIGH-GRADE CREDIT; 28/03/2018 – GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG GWD.DE – CITI AND JP MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND TOGETHER WITH BERENBERG AND SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Viasat Inc (Put) (VSAT) by 59.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 51,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, up from 32,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $78.78. About 386,292 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS DUE TO EUTELSAT’S DECISION TO PURSUE LOCAL MARKET ALTERNATIVE; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Viasat’s Ratings Outlook To Negative, Affirms B1 Cfr; 04/04/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 11; 28/05/2018 – Embraer Selects Viasat as its Connectivity Provider on Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 Executive Jets; 05/04/2018 – EUTELSAT:KONNECT VHTS ORDER REPLACES VIASAT-3 INVESTMENT; 14/03/2018 – Clarus Becomes Master Agent of Viasat Business Internet Services; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR LOSS $0.05; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with; 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Product Line; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED THAT EUTELSAT’S VIASAT-3 DECISION HAS NO DIRECT IMPACT ON EXISTING CONTRACTS

More notable recent Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ViaSat (VSAT) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate ViaSat (VSAT) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Viasat Stock Popped 13% Today – Nasdaq” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Viasat Is Bound To Lose Orbital Velocity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $548.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (NYSE:AEO) by 88,100 shares to 118,000 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 15,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,800 shares, and cut its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Investment Advisors has invested 0.01% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Cambiar Ltd Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 42,549 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 0% or 389 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.01% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Ellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Com holds 52,100 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 732 shares or 0% of the stock. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 82,261 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Moreover, Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Guggenheim Ltd Liability owns 5,531 shares. American Intll Gp holds 147,716 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 195,160 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Lc holds 0.01% or 13,473 shares. D E Shaw Com stated it has 636,009 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Stifel Fincl Corp has invested 0% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $9.99 million activity. The insider BALDRIDGE RICHARD A sold $6.14 million. $1.87 million worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) was sold by FPR PARTNERS LLC. $1.84 million worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) was sold by Dirks Bruce Leroy on Wednesday, February 13.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 92,908 shares to 244,727 shares, valued at $13.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sage Financial Gru has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Natixis holds 0.41% or 1.06M shares. Westpac Banking reported 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 0.63% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 36.42M shares. Moreover, Baltimore has 0.05% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 4,926 shares. Washington Tru National Bank holds 0.15% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 15,496 shares. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn has 0.19% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 10.28M shares. 1.15 million are owned by Amp. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Royal London Asset Management Ltd has 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Parsons Cap Ri holds 0.33% or 48,011 shares in its portfolio. Greenhaven Associate Inc holds 12.16 million shares or 13.44% of its portfolio. Avenir has 1.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). New Jersey Better Educational Savings, New Jersey-based fund reported 12,000 shares. Pacific Global has 1.24% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 90,111 shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Mostly On-Target Citigroup Slowly Grinding Higher – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “How Large Option Traders Are Reacting To The Interest Rate Cut – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Citigroup (C) Plans to Cut Hundreds of Trading Jobs Globally – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Monday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 14, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and More Major Financial Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael had sold 7,000 shares worth $442,708 on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 8.49 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.