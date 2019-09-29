Citigroup (C) Shareholder Community Trust & Investment Co Cut Its Position by $9.32 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Rayonier (RYN) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Legal & General Group Plc Lowered Its Holding

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc sold 16,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The institutional investor held 197,808 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.99M, down from 213,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.35. About 496,875 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q PROFORMA REV. $203.2M; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q Net $40.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYN)

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 37.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 133,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 225,221 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.77 million, down from 358,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 10.37M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP THC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $27; 22/03/2018 – David Enrich: Breaking: Citigroup imposes restrictions on gun sales by its business customers. Scoop from @tiffkhsu; 04/05/2018 – MONDI PLC MNDI.L : CITIGROUP SAYS CO REMAINS TOP PICK IN PAPER PRODUCTS, PAPER & FOREST PRODUCTS; 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP, CARNEGIE, ERSTE, SWEDBANK TO MANAGE TALLINNA IPO; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO CORBAT COMMENTS ON CARD DEAL AT ANNUAL MEETING; 23/04/2018 – Citigroup at Capital Link Singapore Maritime Forum Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – ADYEN- ABN AMRO BANK N.V., BOFA MERRILL LYNCH AND CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS LIMITED ARE ACTING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 23/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS ESTABLISHED A SERVICE FOR CLIENTS FACING SEC’S RULE CHANGES AFFECTING U.S. MUTUAL FUND INDUSTRY LATER THIS YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Japan’s SoftBank to open Saudi Arabian office; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CITIGROUP – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.58 PCT (NOT 2.57 PCT) AT FEB. END VS 1.60 PCT AT JAN. END

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.77 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $812.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 55,533 shares to 149,928 shares, valued at $12.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 113,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,651 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tradewinds holds 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 63 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 39,576 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Tru Holding owns 0.89% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3.05M shares. Central stated it has 280,000 shares. Kings Point Capital Mgmt accumulated 625 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 920,702 shares. Oakworth Capital has invested 0.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Stevens First Principles Inv Advisors holds 0% or 73 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Goodwin Daniel L has 0.39% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 12,300 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 1.16% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lincoln holds 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 8,187 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 4.72 million shares. Davenport Limited Com holds 1.69% or 2.03 million shares. Investec Asset Mngmt North America holds 402,944 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.28% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 83.33% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.18 per share. RYN’s profit will be $3.89M for 236.25 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by Rayonier Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.57% negative EPS growth.

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $185.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 54,982 shares to 479,849 shares, valued at $79.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 20,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 923,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Transportadora De Gas Sur (NYSE:TGS).

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $52,683 activity.