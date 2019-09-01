Citigroup (C) Shareholder Caxton Associates LP Has Lifted Its Position; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Selz Capital Lifted Its Position

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 25.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 11,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.12M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Trump wants to ‘go after’ Amazon over taxes, but others in government could settle the issue for him; 25/04/2018 – NYSE suspends trading for Amazon, Alphabet due to pricing issue; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE; 18/03/2018 – FedEx Follows Amazon Into the Robotic Future; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 07/05/2018 – BetaNews.com: Huawei Mate 10 Pro now $150 off, including Amazon-exclusive Mocha Brown color; 05/03/2018 – StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Grows Digital Ordering Network Through Skill for Amazon Alexa; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON CEO JEFF BEZOS SAYS EXCEEDED 100M PAID PRIME MEMBERS; 29/03/2018 – President Trump criticized Amazon over taxes on social media Thursday

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 395.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 24,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 30,444 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, up from 6,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 11.85 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/05/2018 – CITI CONSUMER BANKING CEO STEPHEN BIRD COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 29/05/2018 – Citi Flirts With Reviving Debit-Card Rewards at New Online Bank; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS QUALCOMM’S OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 40% AND F19 EPS GUIDANCE OF $6.75-$7.50 IS AGGRESSIVE; 26/04/2018 – CITI NAMES RON RUFFINI GLOBAL HEAD COMMODITIES CORPORATE SALES; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP, UBS CARRYING OUT PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 2.6% OF AENA; 08/05/2018 – C&J ENERGY SERVICES INC CJ.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Dutch energy company Eneco working with Citi on sale; 22/03/2018 – Citi sets restrictions on gun sales by retail clients; 18/04/2018 – From Citigroup to the Fed, Curve-Inversion Angst Is Intensifying; 13/04/2018 – Citi’s CFO Sees `Continued Upside’ in Equities Business: TOPLive

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of Citigroup and Other Big Banks Are Down Today – The Motley Fool” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Aurora Cannabis Announces Upsizing of Credit Facility to Approximately C$360 Million (US$280 Million) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CEOs Are Piling Into These 2 Value Stocks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75 billion and $688.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE) by 1,449 shares to 1,470 shares, valued at $471,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 93,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,515 shares, and cut its stake in Tapestry Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gendell Jeffrey L has 523,543 shares. Ssi Investment Mngmt has 8,200 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Ltd has 9,400 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. 657,081 were accumulated by Glenmede Na. 67,816 were reported by Veritable Limited Partnership. Texas-based Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.48% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Qs Invsts Limited Co holds 0.12% or 175,504 shares in its portfolio. Tru Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 4,839 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 767,661 shares. Bbr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.37% or 45,606 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt holds 27,481 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Amp Capital Invsts holds 1.15M shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. 82,445 are owned by Amg National National Bank & Trust. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Liability Corp Il invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Tru Fund has 0.64% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 46,753 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maple Cap Mngmt invested 2.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Williams Jones Associate Limited Liability Com holds 49,711 shares. Vantage Prns Ltd Liability owns 31,369 shares for 5.2% of their portfolio. 17,363 are owned by Aureus Asset Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Ci Inc has 0.82% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 281 were reported by Crawford Counsel. Trustmark Fincl Bank Department holds 0.2% or 1,095 shares. Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Co Pa has invested 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The New York-based Cannell Peter B & has invested 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mariner Lc reported 31,653 shares. Davis stated it has 4.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Highstreet Asset Inc holds 0.37% or 3,586 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Lc has 0.75% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset has invested 2.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chicago Equity Prtn Limited reported 21,936 shares or 1.51% of all its holdings.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $523.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spx Corp (SPW) by 232,556 shares to 718,444 shares, valued at $25.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 19,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,800 shares, and cut its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).