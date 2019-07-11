Citigroup (C) Shareholder Capital Planning Advisors Decreased Its Position by $938,618 as Stock Value Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Wealthtrust Fairport Has Lifted Stake by $608,958

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc bought 3,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,483 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.63M, up from 63,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $914.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $203.23. About 17.90M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a March 27th event focused on education; 11/04/2018 – ABI Research’s Teardowns Service Finds First Hidden Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor Bites into Apple’s Face Recognition Techno; 23/05/2018 – Apple charges $29 for out-of-warranty battery replacements for the iPhone 6 and above; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 01/05/2018 – Expectations could hardly be lower for Apple’s earnings today; 02/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Move From Intel to Own Mac Chips From 2020; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S CFO: RETAIL AND ONLINE STORES HAD RECORD 2Q; 23/05/2018 – Apple began replacing batteries earlier this year; 04/04/2018 – Apple’s reliance on Chinese suppliers reaches a new high; 25/04/2018 – JUST IN: Apple CEO Tim Cook arrives at the White House for meetings, including one with President Trump this afternoon

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 66.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 15,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 22,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $71.13. About 10.98M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 12/04/2018 – CITI NAMES ISAO KOJIMA AS HEAD OF TREASURY, TRADE SOLUTIONS FOR; 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP DISCLOSES MEAN GENDER BONUS GAP FOR UK STAFF IN 2017 OF 67.3 PCT; 14/03/2018 – IPT: CITIGROUP EUR BENCHMARK 5Y FRN 3ME +60 AREA; 14/03/2018 – “There was no impact to Commercial Card services, nor was any customer data compromised,” a spokeswoman for Citigroup told CNBC; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan Closes on a $100M Secured Credit Facility From Citi; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup Announces SGD 100 Million Redemption of 3.50% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due April 2020 and; 06/04/2018 – Citi Research says Trump’s tariff announcements aren’t as hostile as they appear; 26/03/2018 – EMEA Loans Decrease 32% in 2018, Citi Leads; 14/03/2018 – AUSTRIAN INVESTOR RENE BENKO ASKS CITI C.N AND BNP BNPP.PA TO ORGANISE SIGNA SPORTS STOCK MARKET LISTING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bonness Inc has invested 1.69% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dt Inv Partners Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora stated it has 3.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Harvest Cap Management has 5,148 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 1.71% or 1.05 million shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Avalon Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 4.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Menta Capital Limited Co reported 0.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Merriman Wealth Mngmt owns 32,892 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office accumulated 55,639 shares. Tompkins accumulated 64,504 shares. Knightsbridge Asset Ltd holds 44,870 shares. Cap Investment Svcs Of America has invested 0.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Perella Weinberg Lp invested in 20,273 shares. Fil Ltd holds 1.03% or 3.47M shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 25.30M shares.

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW) by 12,000 shares to 6,654 shares, valued at $238,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 5,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,788 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00 million and $327.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 4,760 shares to 8,679 shares, valued at $563,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 9,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 278,813 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Hldgs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 20,524 shares. First stated it has 3,393 shares. M&R Cap reported 47,235 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0.17% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mondrian Inv Ltd stated it has 144,113 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Daiwa Gp has invested 0.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Btr Cap Management Inc holds 60,825 shares. 36,539 are held by Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited invested in 0.11% or 9,128 shares. Utd Advisers Limited Com invested in 0.09% or 203,382 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 447,814 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Intersect Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.2% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Huber Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 456,535 shares. Raymond James Tru Na owns 0.15% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 40,612 shares. 14,743 are held by Salzhauer Michael.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.27B for 9.66 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.