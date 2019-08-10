Citigroup (C) Shareholder Capital Planning Advisors Cut Its Stake by $938,618 as Shares Rose; Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Shareholder Jennison Associates Has Lifted Its Holding by $12.66 Million as Market Value Rose

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 9.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 275,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The institutional investor held 3.25 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $151.39M, up from 2.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $49.24. About 80,374 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 27/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS SAYS ON MARCH 22, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO 2 TEN-YEAR FORWARD-STARTING INTEREST RATE SWAP AGREEMENTS BEGINNING MARCH 26, 2028; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners: CPPIB to Assume About $689M Debt; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA YIELDCO UNLIKELY TO PURSUE MIDSTREAM ACQUISITIONS; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – NEP Showcases Innovative Solutions Supporting Discovery’s Inaugural Olympics Coverage at NAB 2018; 05/04/2018 – NEP: MEDIATEC BUYS ALL ASSETS IN MUSIKBYGGET AB IN ÅRE AS OF; 24/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Circulating NEP and NEP Inhibition Study in Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction (CNEPi)

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 66.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 15,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 7,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 22,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 13.03M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $350 MLN 4.450% SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2027 – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – BARCLAYS HIRES CITIGROUP’S CLEMENTS TO LEAD U.S. CLO BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP REPORTS SGD100M REDEMPTION OF SOME NOTES DUE 2020; 16/04/2018 – Inghams Group Target Lifted to A$3.90 from A$3.60 by Citi; 15/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 12/04/2018 – SBA COMMUNICATIONS IN REFINANCING PACT W/CITI FOR ITS REVOLVER; 26/03/2018 – By 2033, Emerging Technologies Could Combine to Create New Investment Vehicles that Gradually Replace Equities, Bonds: Citi; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup’s Mann Says Fear New Twin Deficits (Video); 08/05/2018 – CHEMOURS CO CC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $66; 13/04/2018 – Corbat Sees Citigroup Sustaining Equity Revenue Gains: TOPLive

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.09M shares to 31.64 million shares, valued at $3.73 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coupa Software Inc by 78,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,671 shares, and cut its stake in Rexnord Corp New (NYSE:RXN).

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00M and $327.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 116,847 shares to 376,871 shares, valued at $16.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.61 billion for 8.30 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.