Citigroup (C) Shareholder Capital Planning Advisors Cut Holding by $938,618 as Market Value Rose; Commscope Holding Co. (COMM) Shareholder Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Boosted Its Stake

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 66.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 15,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 22,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $71.4. About 8.77M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 12/04/2018 – CITIGROUP NAMES ANGEL NG AS ITS HONG KONG CEO; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP, UBS CARRYING OUT PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 2.6% OF AENA; 29/05/2018 – Citi’s Logic in Sears Deal Is Most Card Spending Done Elsewhere; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Citi Field’s new brewery is a beer geek’s paradise; 09/05/2018 – Allscripts at Citi Midwest Healthcare Access Day Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup, Morgan Stanley Gender Pay Gap Wider Than Some Rivals; 12/04/2018 – Citi Appoints Isao Kojima as Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions for Japan; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SETS GUN SALES RESTRICTIONS BY BUSINESS PARTNERS:NYT; 13/04/2018 – U.S. bank executives see delayed boost from tax overhaul

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Commscope Holding Co. Inc. (COMM) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 623,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.69 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167.19 million, up from 7.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Commscope Holding Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.7. About 1.42M shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 36.54% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.97% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Backs FY18 Rev $4.675B-$4.825B; 20/04/2018 – DJ CommScope Holding Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COMM); 15/05/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds CommScope, Exits Zscaler; 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE 1Q ADJ EPS 49C, EST. 47C; 28/03/2018 – COMMSCOPE NAMES PEASE AS CFO; 15/05/2018 – CommScope to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 15/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q Net $33.7M; 26/04/2018 – CommScope Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – CommScope Stockholders Approve Proxy Proposals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold COMM shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 176.83 million shares or 2.65% less from 181.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Asset Management holds 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) or 6,382 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com invested in 0% or 62,089 shares. Lapides Asset Management Ltd Co invested in 1.75% or 213,400 shares. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). California-based Capital Rech Global Invsts has invested 0.02% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.01% stake. Gulf International Bankshares (Uk) Limited holds 45,100 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Com invested 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Fifth Third Fincl Bank has invested 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Westpac has invested 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 36,530 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated accumulated 0.13% or 3.54M shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 1,646 shares. Principal Finance Grp Inc invested 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Alliancebernstein LP invested 0% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Shares for $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25 billion for 9.70 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Associated Banc invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Diversified Tru Communications reported 56,511 shares stake. Advisory Service Networks Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 25,694 shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Company owns 62 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Jones Lllp holds 195,961 shares. Independent Investors reported 14,275 shares. Proffitt & Goodson holds 52 shares. Moreover, Waddell And Reed has 0.69% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 4.50 million shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Company reported 414,473 shares. Girard Partners Limited holds 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 3,703 shares. 117,825 were accumulated by Stoneridge Investment Ltd Liability. Acr Alpine Cap Research Lc holds 2.58% or 82.57 million shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Inc invested in 0.73% or 25.34M shares. Trustco National Bank Corporation N Y accumulated 5,178 shares.