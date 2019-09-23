Citigroup (C) Shareholder Cambiar Investors Trimmed Its Stake as Valuation Rose; Six Flags Entmt (SIX) Stake Boosted by Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp (SIX) by 53.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 331,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The institutional investor held 948,489 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.28M, up from 617,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $52.38. About 438,318 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 02/04/2018 – TMZ: Blac Chyna’s Six Flags Stroller Fight Erupted After Being Called a ‘Hood Rat’; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – CO, SAUDI ARABIA’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND THE PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, PLAN TO DEVELOP SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN RIYADH; 22/03/2018 – SIX FLAGS & RIVERSIDE PARTNER WITH TURNER TO OFFER NEW ATTRACTI; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS PURCHASE PRICE TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS ABOUT $23M; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS THE SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2022; 24/04/2018 – New Six Flags Parks to be Located in Nanjing, China; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Get Rights to Five Parks Previously Operated by Premier Parks LL; 31/05/2018 – DC Super-Villain HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity Now Open at Six Flags New England

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 9.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 64,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 639,321 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.77M, down from 703,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $69.29. About 3.55M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Net $4.6B; 19/03/2018 – EASTERLY GOVERNMENT SAID TO OFFER $58.6M SHRS VIA CITI, BTIG; 07/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 14/03/2018 – “There was no impact to Commercial Card services, nor was any customer data compromised,” a spokeswoman for Citigroup told CNBC; 05/04/2018 – UNITY BIOTECHNOLOGY INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, MORGAN STANLEY, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 05/03/2018 – SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CITIGROUP CFO SEES 1Q18 (NOT 1Q17) MARKETS REVENUE UP BY ‘LOW-TO-MID’ SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE VS YEAR EARLIER; 26/03/2018 – CalSTRS Meetings: CalSTRS Applauds Citigroup’s Leadership on U.S. Commercial Firearms Policy; 26/04/2018 – British takeover regulator appoints Citigroup executive as director general; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – ON TRACK TO MEET COMMITMENT CO OUTLINED AT INVESTOR DAY OF RETURNING AT LEAST $60 BLN OVER 2017, 2018 AND 2019 CYCLES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Elm Ridge Mngmt Limited invested in 48,092 shares or 2.71% of the stock. Comerica Bank & Trust accumulated 523,729 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Cetera Advsrs Limited holds 52,436 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 304,517 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Pa has 175,191 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Company reported 576 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 433,719 shares. Motco holds 0.01% or 1,100 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.24% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 12.86 million shares. Edgar Lomax Com Va stated it has 178,775 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt holds 1.04% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1.16M shares. Philadelphia Co accumulated 1.2% or 194,985 shares. Ipg Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 13,685 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 14.11M are held by Legal General Group Incorporated Public Limited. 87,929 are owned by Cornercap Invest Counsel.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup dismisses analysts globally amid trading unit cuts – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Learnbonds.com with their article: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for VNTR, EVH, VAL and TXT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42B and $3.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 475,737 shares to 797,821 shares, valued at $52.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 271,144 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.75 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $986.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 155,200 shares to 772,932 shares, valued at $195.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.