Citigroup (C) Shareholder C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Cut Position by $354,715 as Shares Rose; Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Position in Boeing (BA) Lowered as Share Price Declined

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold 1,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 6,672 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, down from 7,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $328.79. About 2.21 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: POTENTIAL DEAL WITH BOEING IS COMPLEX; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Australia-based Nanosatellite Communications Startup Myriota; 25/04/2018 – Boeing plans to build 767s faster as air freight market rebounds; 06/03/2018 – BOEING – HAWAIIAN ALSO HAS PURCHASE RIGHTS FOR 10 ADDITIONAL 787S; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG COMMENTS IN Q&A W/REPORTERS; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: UK, ITALY EXPORT BANKS HELPED FINANCE BOEING JETS; 05/03/2018 Airbus seeks $10 bln annual commercial services revenue by 2025; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: Tariff Plans Could ‘Harm’ Global Aerospace Industry; 03/05/2018 – Aleris Announces Contract with Boeing to Supply Aluminum; 10/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS 1Q TOTAL ORDERS 255 ON COMPANY WEBSITE

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 92.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 5,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 470 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29,000, down from 6,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $64.19. About 9.18M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 24/05/2018 – Hawaii helicopter evacuation readied as new lava stream hits ocean; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Head of Markets for Saudi Arabia Is Said to Leave; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Cmbs Classes Of Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust, Series 2018-B2; 19/03/2018 – CYPRUS COOP BANK PICKS CITIGROUP TO FIND BUYER FOR BANK, ASSETS; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Total Cost of Credit $1.86B; 13/03/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 19/03/2018 – Citi First Quarter 2018 Fixed Income Investor Review; 27/04/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING NV LIGHT.AS : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 19/04/2018 – Commercial Obs: Paul Vanderslice Leaving Citi to Become CEO of CCRE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens First Principles Invest Advisors has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Royal London Asset Management accumulated 215,191 shares. The Connecticut-based Sky Investment Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Madison Inv Hldgs Inc reported 3,412 shares. Cna Fincl accumulated 9,400 shares. Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.51% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Raymond James & invested in 585,912 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Tower Rech Llc (Trc) invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ckw Group accumulated 200 shares. Atria Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.12% or 8,769 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Invest Corp Il accumulated 1.76% or 39,453 shares. Field And Main National Bank & Trust stated it has 1.91% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gradient Invests Lc reported 0.11% stake. 6,504 are owned by Pitcairn Communication. Cap has invested 1.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst Explains Why Boeing’s $4.9B Charge Announcement Is Encouraging – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing’s Stock On Cusp Of Steep Sell-Off – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “This Aerospace ETF Could Fly This Week – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $9.92 million activity. $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20M. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. 19,500 shares valued at $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8.

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt, which manages about $119.86 million and $143.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) by 2,209 shares to 13,142 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.11 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.06 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aurora Cannabis: Questions Over Its Cash Balance – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Monday’s Market Minute: Earnings Season Kick-Off! – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup: I’m More Optimistic Than Before – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Bank Stocks to Buy After Earnings Headlines – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bollard Gp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 1,141 shares in its portfolio. Security National Trust reported 246 shares stake. Logan Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Benjamin F Edwards Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 9,494 shares. Jabodon Pt reported 30,420 shares or 1.59% of all its holdings. Capital World Invsts holds 0.32% or 20.90 million shares. Howe And Rusling invested in 0.01% or 461 shares. Nelson Roberts Lc stated it has 2,403 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 0.17% stake. Cortland Advisers Ltd reported 646,905 shares. 38,859 are held by Hollencrest Cap Mngmt. Chesley Taft And Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 121,673 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Raymond James Svcs Advisors has 340,917 shares. Tiemann Limited Co invested 0.24% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Foster Motley Inc holds 8,480 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford had sold 5,420 shares worth $348,343 on Thursday, February 14.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 5,250 shares to 5,645 shares, valued at $405,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Ss & C Tech Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).