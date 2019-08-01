Citigroup (C) Shareholder C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Decreased Its Stake as Stock Rose; Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Has Increased Premier (PINC) Stake by $342,890

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 92.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 5,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 470 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29,000, down from 6,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.52% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $67.94. About 12.36 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 02/05/2018 – Citigroup Seizes Top Muni Underwriting Slot During Busy April; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup Announces SGD 100 Million Redemption of 3.50% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due April 2020 and Approximately CHF 182.1 Million Redemption of 2; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : CITIGROUP SAYS CO’S CEO MADE CLEAR CO HAS NO INTEREST IN BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN ABSENCE OF TRANSFORMATIONAL DATA OR DE-RATING; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – WILL REQUIRE NEW RETAIL SECTOR CLIENTS RESTRICT THE SALE OF FIREARMS FOR INDIVIDUALS UNDER 21 YEARS OF AGE; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EU regulators underfunded to take on big tech; 07/04/2018 – One of the central arguments in Trump’s attacks on Amazon is all wrong – and it’s Citigroup’s fault; 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165; 24/04/2018 – Citi chairman says all options being considered for his replacement; 09/03/2018 – Carvana Coverage Assumed by Citigroup at Buy; 01/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S KALVARIA SAYS THERE’S MORE POTENTIAL FOR CASH SALES

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased its stake in Premier Inc (PINC) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity bought 10,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% . The institutional investor held 277,570 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.57M, up from 267,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Premier Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $39.1. About 210,489 shares traded. Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has risen 4.62% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PINC News: 27/04/2018 – Komet — Closing of the Third and Final Tranche of a Private Placement; 22/03/2018 – Premier Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – West Virginia University Health System Engages Premier Inc. on Total Cost Management; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER INC PINC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.29, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – Premier Inc. Launches Physician Enterprise Collaborative; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in Premier; 23/05/2018 – Premier Inc. Analysis Finds Potential for Millions of Dollars in Savings in Total Joint Replacements; 20/03/2018 – Premier Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – MERCK – FINANCIAL TERMS OF COLLABORATION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $137,748 activity.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10B and $648.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Virtusa Corp (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 76,935 shares to 176,574 shares, valued at $9.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 66,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,060 shares, and cut its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold PINC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 59.50 million shares or 1.33% more from 58.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corporation reported 371,013 shares stake. Moreover, Patten has 0.89% invested in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) for 59,785 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 15,508 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.02% in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). Millennium Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). Gsa Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has 24,300 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Covington Capital holds 118 shares. Moreover, Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). 40,572 were accumulated by Principal Fincl Gp Incorporated. Envestnet Asset Management invested in 0% or 79,414 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 0% invested in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) for 134,900 shares. Asset Mgmt holds 0% in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) or 876 shares. Mesirow Inv Mngmt has invested 1.48% in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). Signaturefd Llc holds 162 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 11,920 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Missouri-based Stieven Advisors LP has invested 3.98% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sunbelt Secs Inc has 0.39% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Nomura Asset Management Limited has 0.48% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moore Management Ltd Partnership invested 0.21% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Markel has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Engineers Gate Manager Lp, New York-based fund reported 11,656 shares. E&G LP reported 31,096 shares stake. 18,744 were reported by Rmsincerbeaux Capital Llc. 1.32 million were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Asset Mgmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 62,678 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorporation invested 0.77% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Oakworth Capital Inc stated it has 0.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 42,165 shares. Fiera has 669,696 shares. Lansdowne Partners (Uk) Llp reported 3.87M shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. The insider Whitaker Michael sold $442,708.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.54 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.