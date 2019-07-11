Citigroup (C) Shareholder Bloom Tree Partners Lowered Stake by $13.04 Million; Swedbank Has Trimmed Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $6.55 Million

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 24.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 210,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 643,653 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.05M, down from 854,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $71.6. About 4.68M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 01/05/2018 – Mubadala Said to Hire BofA, Morgan Stanley, Citi for Cepsa IPO; 14/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $81; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct reveals $1.2bn stake in Citigroup; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup, Wells Fargo and J.P. Morgan Chase all reported quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed analyst expectations; 10/04/2018 – VERIFONE SYSTEMS INC PAY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23.04 FROM $20; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Citigroup wants retail clients to restrict gun sales; 16/04/2018 – Emirates NBD expands its bank in Saudi Arabia; 22/04/2018 – MEDIA-Citi CEO says Aramco listing may start locally -Arab News; 28/03/2018 – Citi appoints Cecilia Ronan as new Irish head; 13/03/2018 – INSIGHT-As copper booms, miners take hunt to Mongolian dunes

Swedbank decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 123,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.09 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.01 million, down from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $59.76. About 4.29 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 23/05/2018 – Inside Grapeshot’s $325 million decision to sell to Oracle, despite some investors thinking it could have grown into a $1 billion startup; 28/03/2018 – Facebook cuts ties to data brokers in blow to targeted ads; 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd; 06/03/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to Oracle; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – APPLIED TO SUPREME COURT OF VICTORIA FOR APPROVAL OF SCHEME AT HEARING SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 15; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Tanks, Look For More Downside; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Retail and Adyen Deliver Unified and Global Retail Consumer Payments; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE: COURT OPINION MAKES CLEAR GOOGLE VIOLATED LAW; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Is Said to Raise Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Media Alert: Oracle CEO Mark Hurd Sits Down With CNBC’s Josh Lipton on Thursday March 22 at 11:00AM ET

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Fl (NYSE:IFF) by 68,428 shares to 1.25 million shares, valued at $161.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 709,551 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc/N (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 21.04 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $918.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc by 43,977 shares to 393,977 shares, valued at $14.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 76,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 594,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.27B for 9.73 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

