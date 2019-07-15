Citigroup (C) Shareholder Altfest L J & Company Has Decreased Holding as Share Price Rose; Baytex Energy (BTE) Holder Spark Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 43.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc sold 7,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,203 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $950,000, down from 18,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $72.04. About 16.92 million shares traded or 28.33% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 05/04/2018 – MOVES-Citi Private Bank appoints Thomas Steffen as senior private banker; 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127.50 FROM $111; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.53 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.61 PCT AT MARCH END; 03/04/2018 – BENI STABILI SPA SOCIETA Dl INVESTIMENTO IMMOBILIARE QUOTATA BNSI.Ml : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING TO BUY; 14/03/2018 – Citigroup Is Said to Hire UBS Credit Trader Merran for Bond ETFs; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO JOHN GERSPACH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Notes Issued By Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust (CMLTI) 2018-RP2; 10/04/2018 – VERIFONE SYSTEMS INC PAY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23.04 FROM $20

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) by 64.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 515,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 281,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $477,000, down from 796,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Baytex Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $795.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $1.445. About 567,104 shares traded. Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) has declined 56.77% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.20% the S&P500. Some Historical BTE News: 06/03/2018 – Baytex Energy 4Q EPS C$0.32; 09/03/2018 – Baytex Energy Files 2017 Year-End Disclosure Documents; 09/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP BTE.TO : GMP RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 03/05/2018 – Baytex Energy 1Q Loss C$62.7M; 18/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP BTE.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$7 FROM C$4.5; 06/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP – SEES 2018 EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $325 MLN TO $375 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Baytex Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY – 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE RANGE UNCHANGED WITH BUDGETED EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $325 TO $375 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Baytex Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By AltaCorp Today; 03/05/2018 – Baytex Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.27

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $365.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IHI) by 22,443 shares to 32,021 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) by 16,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,495 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Cap Management Ltd Nj accumulated 11,985 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fir Tree Cap Mgmt Lp invested in 2.17M shares or 11.54% of the stock. First American National Bank & Trust stated it has 40,764 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Hourglass Cap Limited Company holds 151,871 shares or 2.75% of its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 7,566 shares. Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests has invested 0.25% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Argi Services Limited Liability Co reported 4,022 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc reported 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Shufro Rose And Limited Company has 0.66% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 106,625 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com Limited stated it has 790,223 shares. Sequoia Limited Liability Corporation reported 9,351 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited holds 2.14M shares. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv stated it has 1,770 shares. American Registered Advisor reported 14,610 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Shares for $442,708 were sold by Whitaker Michael on Wednesday, February 13.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $2.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evo Pmts Inc by 143,400 shares to 276,700 shares, valued at $8.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) by 212,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 526,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL).