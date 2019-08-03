Citigroup (C) Shareholder Alps Advisors Cut Stake as Valuation Rose; Shaker Investments Has Decreased Facebook (FB) Position by $315,400 as Market Value Rose

Alps Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 66.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc sold 15,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 7,798 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $485,000, down from 23,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $67.61. About 14.56M shares traded or 10.86% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/04/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: April 20 (Table); 30/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Head of Markets for Saudi Arabia Is Said to Leave; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – UNDER NEW FIREARMS POLICY, WILL REQUIRE NEW RETAIL SECTOR CLIENTS OR PARTNERS TO ADHERE TO SOME “BEST PRACTICES”; 22/03/2018 – LIBERTY MEDIA CORP LSXMA.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $54; 11/05/2018 – M17 ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED SAYS CITIGROUP, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, DAIWA CAPITAL MARKETS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 14/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $81; 19/04/2018 – Commercial Obs: Paul Vanderslice Leaving Citi to Become CEO of CCRE; 09/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Increase 2.2% in 2018, Citi Leads; 24/04/2018 – CITI SAYS SHAREHOLDERS BACK PAY PLAN WITH ABOUT 95% SUPPORT; 12/04/2018 – CITIGROUP NAMES ANGEL NG AS ITS HONG KONG CEO

Shaker Investments Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 49.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 1,950 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 3,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $539.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/03/2018 – FACEBOOK LAWYER PAUL GREWAL SAYS BLACKBERRY ‘IS NOW LOOKING TO TAX THE INNOVATION OF OTHERS’ WITH PATENT SUIT -STATEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Closing Operations Following Facebook Data Controversy — 3rd Update; 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s future growth market may be its least valuable ‘product’; 28/03/2018 – TV Networks Fail to Capitalize on Facebook’s Terrible Year; 23/03/2018 – MUSK SAYS WILL DELETE SPACEX FACEBOOK PAGE; 06/04/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Apology Tour Continues; Irwin Gotlieb Retires; Cereal’s Sugary Bet; 26/03/2018 – Facebook Logs Text, Call Histories for Some Android Users; 20/03/2018 – FTC HAS EARLIER CONSENT DECREE WITH FACEBOOK OVER PRIVACY; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Posts Surge in Revenue as It Tackles User-Data Crisis — 4th Update; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG TELLS CONGRESS FACEBOOK CANNOT STOP ALL UNLAWFUL ADS, IN RESPONSE TO QUESTIONS ON PAINKILLER ADS

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32 billion and $14.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals (NYSE:URI) by 2,989 shares to 5,734 shares, valued at $655,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) by 5,589 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Macquarie Infras (NYSE:MIC).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 8.49 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested in 0.04% or 11,656 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 124,200 shares. Fdx Advsrs has 18,326 shares. 4,981 are held by Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited Liability Com. Highstreet Asset Mngmt stated it has 8,400 shares. Van Eck Associates Corp invested in 0.02% or 73,816 shares. Bsw Wealth Prtn has 0.18% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Oh reported 8,423 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd holds 0.1% or 266,285 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks owns 150,581 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt has invested 0.15% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Midwest Fincl Bank Division accumulated 11,411 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Adirondack invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Boothbay Fund Lc has invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moneta Gru Investment Ltd Liability Company owns 3,327 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Shares for $442,708 were sold by Whitaker Michael on Wednesday, February 13.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $252,443 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Fin In holds 0.18% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 1,435 shares. Kornitzer Management Inc Ks holds 84,237 shares. Ativo Capital Ltd Liability owns 13,640 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm accumulated 202,383 shares. Norway-based Dnb Asset As has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Inc Lc invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Highlander Mngmt Limited Company reported 3,025 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Llc has invested 0.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cibc Ww has 1.23 million shares. Ci Invs Incorporated holds 0.96% or 1.02 million shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 200,300 shares or 1.43% of the stock. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 2.65M shares. Beaumont Prns Llc reported 0.73% stake. 4,411 were reported by Srb. Whale Rock Capital Ltd reported 1.23 million shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.36 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10M and $144.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 255 shares to 1,416 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 3,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE).