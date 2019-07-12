Citigroup (C) Shareholder Alpine Investment Management Has Boosted Stake; Costco Whole (COST) Position Maintained by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in Costco Whole (COST) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 3,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 869,486 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.54M, up from 865,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Costco Whole for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $279.41. About 1.52M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 6380.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 81.29 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 82.57M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33B, up from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $167.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $71.79. About 13.13M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 04/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Scolding at SEC Exposes GOP Backlash Over Gun Policy; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Dethrones Citigroup to Become Biggest Currency Trader; 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP PAYS UK FEMALE STAFF 44% LESS THAN MALES ON AVERAGE; 25/04/2018 – Citigroup Declares Common Stk Div and Announces Adjustment to Warrant Exercise Price; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup Announces SGD 100 Million Redemption of 3.50% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due April 2020 and; 26/03/2018 – CITIGROUP C.N TECH BANKER JAN METZGER TO REPLACE SLAUGHTER AS ASIA PACIFIC HEAD OF CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANKING – MEMO; 25/04/2018 – SRC ENERGY INC SRCI.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $10; 07/04/2018 – One of the central arguments in Trump’s attacks on Amazon is all wrong – and it’s Citigroup’s fault; 14/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Corbat: 1Q Shows Strength, Balance Across Franchise

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael sold $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Wednesday, February 13.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $51.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 157,761 shares to 40,801 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Wall Street Skeptical Of Deutsche Bank’s Restructuring Plan – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brace for disappointing bank earnings, Atlantic Equities says – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Netflix and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Big Bank Results Seen Strong As Executives Manage Through Challenges – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BofA, Capital One, Citi announce buybacks, dividends post-CCAR – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Assoc Ltd Com invested 0.16% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Perritt Cap Mgmt has 0.18% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 83,973 were accumulated by Middleton And Ma. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership stated it has 0.74% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Spirit Of America Management Corp New York owns 0.12% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 12,800 shares. 132,431 were accumulated by Capstone Invest Advsrs Ltd Co. Exane Derivatives has 8,353 shares. Ipg Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 24,505 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Dallas Incorporated has 0.42% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 9,345 shares. Nomura holds 2.11M shares. Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 1,770 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation reported 3.83M shares stake. Telemus Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 15,535 shares. Terril Brothers holds 6.42% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 326,953 shares. Heritage Investors Mgmt has invested 0.76% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3,041 shares to 12,545 shares, valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qorvo Inc by 4,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,305 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Design (NASDAQ:CDNS).