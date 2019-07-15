Citigroup (C) Shareholder Academy Capital Management Has Cut Holding; Oppenheimer Asset Management Has Increased Its Idex (IEX) Holding

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 37.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 7,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,516 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33M, up from 20,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $169.34. About 105,836 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 11.43% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 18/04/2018 – REG-Notice of IDEX annual general meeting 9 May 2018; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.32; 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – THE TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 AMOUNTED TO NOK 55.8 MILLION; 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.05 TO $5.20, EST. $5.11; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.24; 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY REV. +5% TO +6%; 12/04/2018 – REG-IDEX annual report for 2017; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q EPS $1.27; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Net $99M

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 14,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 505,344 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.44M, down from 519,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $72.01. About 16.80 million shares traded or 27.45% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 30/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 8% in 2018, Citi Leads; 20/03/2018 – First Foundation Launches Corporate Banking Offering; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP WILL CONSIDER HAVING CORBAT TAKE ON CHAIRMAN ROLE; 25/04/2018 – Citigroup, Bank of America Criticized by Senator on Firearms Ban; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Corbat: 1Q Positions Us Well for Rest of Year; 20/04/2018 – DJ Citigroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (C); 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q-End Loans $673B, Up 7%; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 09/05/2018 – Hess to Participate in Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup Reports Higher Earnings, Revenue — 3rd Update

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85B and $4.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp New by 269,410 shares to 246,294 shares, valued at $6.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna International Gru Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Blair William & Il owns 3,273 shares. Federated Pa reported 36,008 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corp accumulated 61,523 shares. Natixis invested in 0% or 2,128 shares. Robecosam Ag has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd reported 0% stake. Eagle Boston Inv Management has invested 0.85% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Valley National Advisers accumulated 42 shares or 0% of the stock. Illinois-based Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Smithfield Trust Company stated it has 130 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 0% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). The Michigan-based Plante Moran Financial Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Daiwa Secs Gru reported 0% stake.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. 5,420 shares valued at $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.

