Citigroup (C) Share Value Rose While Washington Capital Management Cut Position; As Eog Res (EOG) Share Value Declined, Holder Autus Asset Management Boosted Position

Washington Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 25.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc sold 8,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,055 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, down from 33,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 10.33 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – GERSPACH: CITI NOW SEES 13% ROTCE IN 2020 FROM TAX REFORM; 09/04/2018 – It has been a bumpy first quarter, and Citi is warning a bigger market correction could be ahead; 17/04/2018 – CITI RECOMMENDS TAKING PROFIT ON SHORT RUSSIA 2042 TRADE; 12/04/2018 – CITIGROUP NAMES ANGEL NG AS ITS HONG KONG CEO; 21/05/2018 – Goldman and Citi must answer tough succession questions; 18/05/2018 – U.S. gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 23/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 6.4% in 2018, Citi Leads; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace Asia Adds Citigroup, Exits UBS, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 31/05/2018 – MOODY’S: THE DEPLOYMENT OF PEOPLE, CAPITAL AND TECHNOLOGY BY GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANKS WILL DEFINE WHICH INSTITUTIONS ADVANCE AMID INTENSE COMPETITION; 26/04/2018 – CARVANA CO CVNA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $23

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 65.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 4,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, up from 6,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $84.29. About 3.02M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Commercial Bank stated it has 161,162 shares. Victory Management Inc holds 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 61,900 shares. Chesley Taft And Associates invested 0.19% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Kentucky Retirement Systems has invested 0.23% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 2.08 million shares. Moreover, Ci Invs has 0.27% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 498,897 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments reported 9,670 shares. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Northern Tru stated it has 0.19% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Tdam Usa holds 0.03% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 4,103 shares. Bridges Invest Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.47% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 141,724 are owned by Proshare. Susquehanna Int Gp Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Putnam Invs Ltd Llc has invested 0.2% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Ancora Ltd holds 6,243 shares.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $606.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 73,451 shares to 20,166 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,924 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability accumulated 0.1% or 4,647 shares. Pinnacle Advisory stated it has 4,110 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 0.01% or 16,161 shares. Rockland stated it has 3,534 shares. 25.34M were reported by Ameriprise Financial. Cetera Lc reported 18,926 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.04% or 254,202 shares. National Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 18,981 shares. Twin Cap holds 1.13% or 369,250 shares. King Luther Cap Corp has 0.08% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Public Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.59% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Schwerin Boyle Cap Mngmt Inc reported 178,314 shares. Moreover, Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 61,584 shares. Peoples Fincl Service Corp owns 0.07% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 2,208 shares. Cambridge Trust Com owns 4,153 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Another trade for 5,420 shares valued at $348,343 was made by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.