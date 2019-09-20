Citigroup (C) Share Value Rose While Strategic Advisors Raised by $318,570 Its Stake; Targa Res (TRGP) Shareholder Harvest Fund Advisors Cut Stake

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 4,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 31,870 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23 million, up from 27,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $69.73. About 9.61M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: SYRIA A MINOR OIL PRODUCER; 14/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Fintech Banker Rahul Singla Said to Join Citigroup; 11/05/2018 – M17 ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED SAYS CITIGROUP, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, DAIWA CAPITAL MARKETS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 22/03/2018 – Citi seeks to restrict gun sales by its retail clients; 14/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $81; 29/03/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 09/05/2018 – Noble Corp at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Dethrones Citigroup to Become Biggest Currency Trader; 29/03/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 545P FROM 510P; 14/03/2018 – Citigroup says ‘malicious actor’ tried to hack credit cards tied to the Defense Department

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 290,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 12.59M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $494.44M, down from 12.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $40.87. About 1.98 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,455.6 MLN VS $2,112.6 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS EXPANSION OF TARGA VENTURE; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP SAYS ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $1.0 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – JV HAS ACQUIRED TARGA’S 200 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY SILVER OAK Il GAS PROCESSING PLANT; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Declares Dividend of 91c; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Rev $2.46B; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- OFFERING $750 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – HAS EXECUTED SERIES OF AGREEMENTS WITH TARGA RE

Analysts await Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Targa Resources Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% negative EPS growth.

