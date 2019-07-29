Citigroup (C) Share Value Rose While Rock Point Advisors Has Trimmed Holding by $455,204; New Vernon Investment Management Holding in Aon Plc (AON) Has Upped as Stock Price Rose

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 7,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 184,807 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.50 million, down from 192,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 10.63M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 16/05/2018 – Citi Fourth Quarter 2018 and First Quarter, Second Quarter and Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Reviews; 26/04/2018 – Citi appoints global commodities sales heads; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CUTS RUSSIAN 2018 GDP GROWTH FORECAST TO 2% VS 2.3%; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – FOR 2017, RATIO OF ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF CEO TO MEDIAN ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF ALL EMPLOYEES WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 369 TO 1; 03/05/2018 – MOVES-Citigroup, JM Financial, TP ICAP, HSBC, Legal & General; 09/04/2018 – Latin American Bond Sales Decrease 16% This Year, Citi Leads; 04/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Trump’s Ready to Impose Iran Sanctions, Says Citigroup’s Morse (Video); 30/04/2018 – Citi Foundation and Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund to Increase Youth Employment Opportunities through Summer Jobs

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,696 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $194.56. About 1.85M shares traded or 123.74% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018; 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns that insurance industry is losing its relevance; 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 13/04/2018 – Aon PLC Raises Dividend to 40c; 22/03/2018 – Price of D&O slipped over 8% last year: Aon; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pension plans’ financial health flat as strong asset returns strength fail to stem impact of falling bond yields – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Aon Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Aon, Oxfam, and Etherisc launch first blockchain-based agricultural insurance policies for smallholder farmers in Sri Lanka – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Aon’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Shares for $442,708 were sold by Whitaker Michael on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsec Management stated it has 88,654 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Provise Mngmt Gp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1% or 114,846 shares. Farmers has 0.93% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Timber Creek Management Limited Liability stated it has 40 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Lazard Asset Lc has invested 0.13% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated accumulated 7,194 shares. Strategic Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 27,319 shares. Oldfield Prns Limited Liability Partnership has invested 6.88% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gp Incorporated One Trading Ltd Partnership accumulated 257,750 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 539,897 shares. 142,191 were accumulated by Trust Department Mb Bancorp N A. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma owns 863 shares. Rench Wealth Mgmt has 5,159 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.44% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Beech Hill Advsr has 2.59% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Costamare Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend on Its Preferred and Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brace for disappointing bank earnings, Atlantic Equities says – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Mostly On-Target Citigroup Slowly Grinding Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup: Time To Be Careful – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 9.07 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.