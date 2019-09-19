Citigroup (C) Share Value Rose While Mason Street Advisors Has Decreased Stake; Light Street Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Wayfair (W)

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 111.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 97,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 185,800 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.13 million, up from 87,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $128.12. About 1.47 million shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q EBITDA Loss $50M; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 26/04/2018 – Dir Bradley Gifts 421 Of Wayfair Inc; 03/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Wayfair is Growing Enemies Faster than Customers; 03/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC W.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $78; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 02/04/2018 – Same Group that predicted Facebook fallout predicting a crash in $W Wayfair Stock in 2018. $W is the real tax avoider. Short term target $30; 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS ON APRIL 12, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF FEBRUARY 22, 2017 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.22

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 5,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 329,798 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.10M, down from 335,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $69.96. About 6.69M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/03/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at Conference Apr 20; 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165; 22/05/2018 – Wild Child of Commodities Tamed for Now as Citi Warns on Outlook; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 20/04/2018 – MEDIASET ESPANA TL5.MC : CITIGROUP CUTS PRICE TARGE TO 9 EUROS FROM 10 EUROS; 06/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC C.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN GERSPACH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 14/03/2018 – “There was no impact to Commercial Card services, nor was any customer data compromised,” a spokeswoman for Citigroup told CNBC; 29/05/2018 – Citi’s Logic in Sears Deal Is Most Card Spending Done Elsewhere; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.58 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END; 11/05/2018 – Barclays Hires Citigroup’s Clements to Lead CLO Business in U.S

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.83 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Trust Com accumulated 218,017 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.8% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 48.10M shares. Field & Main Fincl Bank accumulated 14,625 shares. First Advsr LP reported 787,097 shares. Wasatch Advsrs holds 69,747 shares. The Michigan-based Ally Finance has invested 0.69% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Crestwood Advsrs Grp Inc Ltd holds 0.01% or 3,003 shares. Greenhaven Associates owns 12.09 million shares. E&G Advsr LP accumulated 0.94% or 31,296 shares. First Republic Mngmt reported 461,277 shares stake. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel stated it has 4,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Smithfield Trust Company has invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). National Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 34,165 shares. Overbrook Corporation holds 7.54% or 521,625 shares in its portfolio. Intact Mngmt holds 0.31% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 125,200 shares.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 14,741 shares to 31,570 shares, valued at $5.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 36,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,332 shares, and has risen its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold W shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 67.63 million shares or 5.01% less from 71.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Cap stated it has 418 shares. Earnest Ltd Liability Com reported 28 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a Delaware-based fund reported 2,740 shares. Principal Group Inc holds 0.04% or 340,732 shares in its portfolio. Grp One Trading Lp accumulated 24,350 shares. Allen Inv Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 4.85% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Numerixs Inv Technologies owns 5,400 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability holds 42,547 shares. Smithfield accumulated 0% or 90 shares. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 182,589 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 154,839 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Next Fincl Gru Incorporated owns 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comerica Savings Bank reported 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Andra Ap reported 0.07% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

