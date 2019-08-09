Citigroup (C) Share Value Rose While Glacier Peak Capital Trimmed Its Position; As Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Shares Rose, Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Lowered Its Holding by $94.02 Million

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 40.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 16,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $65.88. About 6.22M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/03/2018 – Catherine Mann on Her New Role at Citigroup (Video); 09/04/2018 – Citigroup 4Q 2017 Net Loss Revised to $18.89 Billion From $18.3 Billion; 10/04/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC WAIR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $7.30; 22/05/2018 – GHANA PRESIDENT ORDERS ARREST OF FOOTBALL BODY HEAD: CITI FM; 20/03/2018 – FENNER PLC FENR.L : CITIGROUP LIFTS TARGET PRICE TO REFLECT RECOMMENDED OFFER FROM MICHELIN; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Head of Markets for Saudi Arabia Is Said to Leave; 23/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 11% in 2018, Citi Leads; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup Announces Redemption of Series E Preferred Stk; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct Builds $1.2 Billion Stake in Undervalued Citigroup; 22/05/2018 – Citigroup Plans to Sell $1B of Senior Floating Rate Notes Due 2024 and $350M of 4.45% Subordinated Notes Due 2027

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd analyzed 543,487 shares as the company's stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.56 million, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $175.58. About 41,746 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

More notable recent Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Enstar Completes Maiden Re Adverse Development Cover Reinsurance Transaction – GlobeNewswire" on August 05, 2019

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $11.07 billion and $2.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 11,600 shares to 128,301 shares, valued at $25.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 47 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.49 billion for 8.28 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.