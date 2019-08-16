Citigroup (C) Share Value Rose While Chilton Capital Management Lifted Stake by $355,322; St Johns Investment Management Company Boosted Its Prudential Finl (PRU) Stake by $303,576 as Share Price Declined

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 5,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 79,427 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94M, up from 73,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.60B market cap company. The stock increased 3.66% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $63.56. About 13.73M shares traded or 1.69% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Fixed Income Revenue $3.42B, Est. $3.70B: TOPLive; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $125; 06/03/2018 – CITI HAS A SHOT AT $1 BILLION IN EQUITIES REV IN 1Q: GERSPACH; 22/04/2018 – MEDIA-Citi CEO says Aramco listing may start locally -Arab News; 24/05/2018 – Hawaii helicopter evacuation readied as new lava stream hits ocean; 14/03/2018 – IPT: CITIGROUP EUR BENCHMARK 10Y FIXED MS +80 AREA; 16/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S RESO PICKS BOFA, CITI, VTB, SBERBANK, RENCAP, DEUTSCHE BANK, SOCGEN TO ARRANGE IPO – TWO BANKING; 21/03/2018 – MOVES- Westpac Banking, Citigroup, StanChart; 18/04/2018 – Companies’ efforts to cut borrowing costs squeeze CLO funds; 29/05/2018 – Citi Flirts With Reviving Debit-Card Rewards at New Online Bank

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 6294.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc bought 3,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 3,389 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311,000, up from 53 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $82.26. About 2.11M shares traded or 7.19% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 17/04/2018 – Ken Poliziani named PGIM’s chief marketing officer, to lead global brand growth; 30/04/2018 – Two Ohio youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 17/04/2018 – MOVES-Prudential’s PGIM names Ken Poliziani chief marketing officer; 30/04/2018 – Two Delaware youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two West Virginia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – William Winslow of Raleigh, North Carolina named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two North Dakota youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Missouri youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 04/05/2018 – “Tech is having a good day and obviously Apple is helping. The Warren Buffett headlines have helped give momentum to share prices,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial; 27/03/2018 – Prudential develops innovative process with PIC to help small pensions de-risk

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $187.91 million and $129.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,140 shares to 6,212 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.