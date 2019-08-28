Citigroup (C) Share Value Rose While Capital Planning Advisors Decreased by $938,618 Its Position; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Decreased Markel (MKL) Stake by $18.77 Million as Share Value Rose

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 66.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 15,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 7,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 22,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $61.66. About 16.36 million shares traded or 19.24% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CHAIRMAN O’NEILL SAYS CONSIDERED OPTIONS INCLUDE HAVING CEO MIKE CORBAT ALSO BE CHAIRMAN; 17/04/2018 – CITI RECOMMENDS TAKING PROFIT ON SHORT RUSSIA 2042 TRADE; 17/05/2018 – H.K. SFC FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS ASIA HK$57M FOR SPONSOR; 21/05/2018 – EMEA IPOs Up 52% in 2018, Citi Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 21/03/2018 – CITI HIRES HSBC’S MASKELL FOR EMEA ALTERNATIVE ASSETS GRP: MEMO; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP ADJUSTED NET INCOME $4,620 MLN; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S BIRD SAYS WILL AVOID OFFERING HIGH RATES ON DEPOSITS TO MARKET NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS; 05/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO SJM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $146; 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Corporation to Attend Citi’s Chemicals Conference; 20/03/2018 – FENNER PLC FENR.L : CITIGROUP LIFTS TARGET PRICE TO REFLECT RECOMMENDED OFFER FROM MICHELIN

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 80.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 18,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 4,690 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67 million, down from 23,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $10.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1126.34. About 25,885 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00 million and $327.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 5,032 shares to 23,905 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,932 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 7.75 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Wells Fargo vs. Citigroup – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Bloomberg.com and their article: “Citi to Cut Hundreds of Trading Jobs in Bad Wall Street Omen – Bloomberg” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

More notable recent Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wallace Weitz’s 5 Largest Adds of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Markel Q4 marred by writedown, accounting standard – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Markel Corporation (MKL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Markel Corporation’s (MKL) Management on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Cautious About Markel Corporation’s (NYSE:MKL) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91B and $7.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 16,861 shares to 863,133 shares, valued at $53.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kosmos Energy Ltd by 3.19 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 24.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Performance Food Group Co.

