Citigroup (C) Share Value Rose While C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Cut Its Stake by $354,715; River Road Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 55,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.20% . The institutional investor held 252,793 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.55M, up from 196,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $811.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $35.73. About 40,757 shares traded. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has risen 0.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 92.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 5,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 470 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29,000, down from 6,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $64.29. About 6.90M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren, Cummings, Carper, and Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – SGD 100 MLN REDEMPTION OF 3.50% FIXED RATE / FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE APRIL 2020; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup, Wells Fargo and J.P. Morgan Chase all reported quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed analyst expectations; 30/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 8% in 2018, Citi Leads; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $57; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit rises 13 pct on consumer banking, lower taxes

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16,515 shares to 16,589 shares, valued at $663,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 7,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.12 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 48 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $145,520 activity. Northern Richard had bought 49 shares worth $1,683 on Tuesday, April 30. Shares for $1,546 were bought by Brown J McCauley on Tuesday, April 30. Another trade for 61 shares valued at $2,109 was bought by Herde Carl G. $3,380 worth of stock was bought by LECHLEITER RICHARD A on Tuesday, March 26. $2,313 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) was bought by Heitzman Donna L on Friday, March 22. 117 Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares with value of $4,019 were bought by TASMAN NORMAN.