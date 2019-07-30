Citigroup (C) Share Value Rose While Brave Warrior Advisors Raised Holding by $13.98 Million; Diam Company LTD Has Decreased Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holding by $7.28 Million as Stock Rose

Diam Company Ltd decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 54.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd sold 259,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 213,529 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07M, down from 473,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.71. About 47,510 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 18.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 225,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.42M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.15 million, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $70.87. About 712,619 shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 20/04/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: April 20 (Table); 23/03/2018 – Citi Wins Top Honours in Global Custodian Awards; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED BY 94.5 PCT OF VOTES CAST; 13/04/2018 – On Friday, a number of U.S. banks are due to report their latest earnings, including Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo; 27/03/2018 – The New York Times reported in February that Citigroup lent Kushner Cos and one of its partners $325 million in the spring of 2017 shortly after Citigroup’s chief executive, Michael Corbat, met with Kushner in the White House; 14/03/2018 – IPT: CITIGROUP EUR BENCHMARK 5Y FRN 3ME +60 AREA; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS THERE IS SOME POTENTIAL FOR QCOM DEAL TO BREAK DUE TO APPROVAL FROM CHINA GIVEN THE TRADE WAR; 25/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO BHGE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – ANNOUNCES A NEW U.S. COMMERCIAL FIREARMS POLICY

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.33M for 56.18 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Bancorporation owns 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 940 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 84,080 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 1.38M shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% or 1,070 shares. Moreover, Qci Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 300 shares. New York-based Neuberger Berman Grp Lc has invested 0.03% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 438,700 shares. Alpine Woods Investors Limited Com has 0.11% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 17,803 shares. Elk Creek Prtn Limited Liability Com invested 0.22% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). United Services Automobile Association holds 32,216 shares. Amer Intl Group reported 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Korea Invest accumulated 0.01% or 82,600 shares. Ulysses Management Limited Liability Company holds 2.15% or 839,613 shares in its portfolio. 75 were reported by Whittier. Moreover, Manchester Mgmt Llc has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGZ) by 3,398 shares to 7,498 shares, valued at $852,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (REET) by 55,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Etsy Inc.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zayo +2.4% on Starboard request for sale – Seeking Alpha” on March 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019, Pehub.com published: “Zayo Group shareholders approve $8.2 bln sale to Digital Colony, EQT – PE Hub” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LAWSUIT ALERT – Andrews & Springer LLC Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. – ZAYO – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) CEO Daniel Caruso Sold $14.1 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. 5,420 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares with value of $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford.