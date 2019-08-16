Citigroup (C) Share Value Rose While Bluefin Trading Has Cut Its Position; As Noble Energy (NBL) Shares Declined, Shareholder Cwm Lowered Its Stake by $814,152

Cwm Llc decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 95.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc sold 33,923 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 1,446 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36,000, down from 35,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $21.4. About 2.22M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy: Has Secured Firm Capacity for 100 Thousand Barrels of Oil Per Day (MBbl/d) for a 10-Yr Period; 21/05/2018 – Noble EnergyRachel Clingman Joins Noble Energy Senior Leadership Team as General Counsel; 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $40; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS SAYS IT SECURES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS FOR PERMIAN BASIN-TO-CORPUS CHRISTI CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – HAS SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 30 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC CRUDE PIPELINE; 26/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NOBLE ENERGY AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 12/04/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of U.S. Gulf of Mexico Business; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Net $554M; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM: APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR PIPELINE; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED FIRM CAPACITY FOR 100 THOUSAND BARRELS OF OIL PER DAY (MBBL/D) FOR A 10-YEAR PERIOD BEGINNING AT PIPELINE START-UP

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 49.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 108,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 109,915 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.84 million, down from 218,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.75% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $63.62. About 10.39M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP CFO SAYS ADDING DIGITAL SERVICES LAYS GROUNDWORK FOR NATIONAL CONSUMER BANKING; 26/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 03/04/2018 – BENI STABILI SPA SOCIETA Dl INVESTIMENTO IMMOBILIARE QUOTATA BNSI.Ml : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING TO BUY; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 18/04/2018 – Citi 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 06/03/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank, Citi switch corp lending heads; 21/03/2018 – Citi hires ex-Deutsche, HSBC banker; 21/05/2018 – YY Announces the Appointment of the Successor Depositary Bank for its Sponsored ADR Program; 05/04/2018 – CITI STRATEGISTS ALSO DOWNGRADE CONTINENTAL EUROPEAN EQUITIES TO “NEUTRAL”, SAYING EARNINGS MOMENTUM AND VALUATIONS LOOK MORE ATTRACTIVE IN THE UK; 12/04/2018 – CITI APPOINTS ANGEL NG AS CITI HEAD FOR HONG KONG, MACAU

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 7.99 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

