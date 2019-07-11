Citigroup (C) Share Value Rose While Altfest L J & Company Decreased Its Position; Congress Asset Management Company Has Trimmed Its Paycom Software (PAYC) Stake as Market Value Rose

Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 13.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company sold 102,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 643,740 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.75 million, down from 746,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $243.8. About 497,993 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500.

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 43.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc sold 7,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,203 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $950,000, down from 18,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $71.61. About 10.07M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/05/2018 – CITI CONSUMER BANKING CEO STEPHEN BIRD COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO JOHN GERSPACH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59; 19/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Freddie Mac SPI1 CRT RMBS via BofAML/Citigroup; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Banking Rev $4.82B; 01/05/2018 – Citigroup CEO at the Milken Conference: ‘The World Is OK’ — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500 mln loan; 18/05/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY INC LOXO.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $178 FROM $151

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.23 billion for 9.73 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford had sold 5,420 shares worth $348,343 on Thursday, February 14.

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $365.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 313,394 shares to 572,087 shares, valued at $17.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $36.37M for 99.92 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47B and $7.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc by 8,939 shares to 43,123 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 29,052 shares in the quarter, for a total of 382,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

