Citigroup (C) Share Price Rose While White Elm Capital Upped Position; Ak Stl Hldg (Put) (AKS) Stock Rose While Jefferies Group Trimmed Its Holding by $933,800

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 21,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 255,130 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.87M, up from 233,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $63.55. About 1.64 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – WILL REQUIRE NEW RETAIL SECTOR CLIENTS RESTRICT THE SALE OF FIREARMS FOR INDIVIDUALS UNDER 21 YEARS OF AGE; 03/05/2018 – GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC GTE.TO : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.1 FROM $4.6; 20/03/2018 – GHANA IS SAID TO APPOINT CITI, THREE OTHERS TO MARKET EUROBOND; 22/03/2018 – Citi sets restrictions on gun sales by retail clients; 14/03/2018 – “There was no impact to Commercial Card services, nor was any customer data compromised,” a spokeswoman for Citigroup told CNBC; 22/05/2018 – NEXT BANXICO POLICY MOVE SEEN AS +25 BPS, CITI SURVEY SHOWS; 22/03/2018 – MERLON IS SAID TO HIRE CITIGROUP FOR SALE OF EL FAYUM STAKE; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Global Consumer Banking Rev $8.43B; 21/05/2018 – EMEA Loans Drop 33% in 2018, Citi Leads; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct reveals $1.2bn stake in Citigroup

Jefferies Group Llc decreased its stake in Ak Stl Hldg Corp (Put) (AKS) by 75.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc sold 466,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.03% . The institutional investor held 152,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $418,000, down from 618,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Ak Stl Hldg Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $735.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.0366 during the last trading session, reaching $2.3234. About 914,983 shares traded. AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) has declined 47.39% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.39% the S&P500. Some Historical AKS News: 09/05/2018 – AK Steel’s Middletown Works and Mountain State Carbon Coke Plants Recognized for Outstanding Safety Performance; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes AK Steel for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 16/05/2018 – AK Steel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $118.7M; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel: Remain Optimistic About 2018; 03/05/2018 – AK Steel Chief Executive Officer Roger Newport Elected American Iron and Steel Institute Chairman; 21/05/2018 – U.S. slaps heavy duties on Chinese steel from Vietnam; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel: Expect Automotive, Other Key End-Use Markets to Remain Strong in 2018; 01/05/2018 – AK STEEL CEO ROGER NEWPORT SPEAKS AT INDUSTRY CONFERENCE

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of Citigroup and Other Big Banks Are Down Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup’s Michael Corbat Deserves More Time – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Tumbles After Brief Yield Curve Inversion – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 16,100 shares to 128,785 shares, valued at $12.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,860 shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested in 1.53M shares or 0% of the stock. Lincluden Ltd invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0.34% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 23,485 are held by Csat Advisory L P. Diversified Tru accumulated 56,511 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 9,600 shares. The Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.18% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Minneapolis Port Management Gru Ltd holds 466,628 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com reported 1.45% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fulton Retail Bank Na accumulated 23,203 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.44% or 1.32M shares. Elm Ridge Lc has 69,008 shares for 3.19% of their portfolio. Boston Common Asset holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 135,020 shares. Central Corp reported 280,000 shares. Laurion Cap Mgmt LP reported 462,394 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold AKS shares while 52 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 190.14 million shares or 1.69% less from 193.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc has invested 0% in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated invested in 2.56M shares. Cim Mangement has 0.05% invested in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) for 49,562 shares. Cambridge Invest Advisors owns 87,678 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 247,598 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 420,394 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 1.08M shares. 15.10 million are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Vanguard Group owns 33.01 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 816,726 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc holds 0% or 6,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 0% invested in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) for 208,807 shares. Carlson LP holds 0.03% or 605,000 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 337,444 shares.

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:TXN) by 20,700 shares to 24,100 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (Call) (NYSE:ECL) by 31,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

More notable recent AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Yielding Over 10.5%, AK Steel’s Longer-Term Bonds Looking More Attractive – Seeking Alpha” on May 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AK Steel (AKS) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AK Steel: Time For Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Cincinnati stocks hammered as Dow suffers fourth-biggest drop – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: August 14, 2019.