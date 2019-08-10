Citigroup (C) Share Price Rose While Welch Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Holding; As American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Shares Rose, Robecosam Ag Has Raised Holding

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 105.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 75,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 146,200 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.24M, up from 71,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $120.55. About 748,535 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 11/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER OFFERING PRICES AT $80.50/SHR; 11/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water to Implement Provisional Rates as the Company’s Rate Request is Being Reviewed; 24/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water Announces Winners of 2018 Emergency Responders Grants; 29/03/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo, Tilden to Participate in P3 Water Summit; 14/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Unveils Interactive Map to Spotlight Pipeline Projects; 02/05/2018 – PA AMERICAN WATER: PACT TO BUY SADSBURY TOWNSHIP’S WASTEWATER; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – INCREASE IN SIZE OF AWCC’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM TO MAXIMUM OF $2.1 BLN COMMERCIAL PAPER NOTES OUTSTANDING AT ANY ONE TIME; 23/03/2018 – Company Profile for Kentucky American Water; 26/03/2018 – New Jersey American Water and Scholastic Partner to Provide New Jersey Teachers with Valuable Water Conservation Curriculum; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – EXPECTS NO FURTHER EQUITY NEED GOING FORWARD UNDER NORMAL OPERATING CONDITIONS

Welch Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 38.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc sold 83,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 134,083 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34M, down from 217,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 13.03 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Rating To Note Of Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc; 11/04/2018 – Capital Area Asset Builders, the District of Columbia, and Citi Community Development Announce Final Push for Eligible Working DC Residents to Claim EITC This Tax Season; 25/03/2018 – Citigroup to Again Be a Nationwide Bank, but in Digital Form; 21/03/2018 – KUSHNER’S N.J. TRUMP TOWER GOT $200 MILLION LOAN FROM CITIGROUP; 04/04/2018 – GALICIA, CITI, BAPRO, HSBC, ITAU TO SELL BUENOS AIRES 7-YR BOND; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Notes Issued By Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust (CMLTI) 2018-RP2; 07/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust Series 2015-GC29 Commercial Mortgage P-T Certs; 19/05/2018 – Daily Times (PK): US gun lobby takes aim at `gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 20/03/2018 – Citigroup Shifts to Wealth Management in Hyper-Digital S. Korea; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct Supports Citigroup Chief Executive Michael Corbat

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.61 billion for 8.30 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. The insider Whitaker Michael sold $442,708.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 50,000 shares to 440,000 shares, valued at $23.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 408,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 341,000 shares, and cut its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI).

