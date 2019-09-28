Citigroup (C) Share Price Rose While Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Trimmed by $420,000 Its Stake; Canadian National Railway (CNI) Stock Price Rose While Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Decreased Holding

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 34,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 10.37M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/05/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN AUG.: CITI SURVEY; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SETS GUN SALES RESTRICTIONS BY BUSINESS PARTNERS:NYT; 09/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Increase 2.2% in 2018, Citi Leads; 13/04/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren, Cummings, Carper, Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Concerns about Kushner Family Business Loans; 05/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO SJM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $146; 10/05/2018 – SHANKARA BUILDING PRODUCTS – APPROVED RENEWAL OF WORKING CAPITAL LIMITS FROM CITI BANK, KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK, INDUSIND BANK AND AXIS BANK; 04/04/2018 – GALICIA, CITI, BAPRO, HSBC, ITAU TO SELL BUENOS AIRES 7-YR BOND; 13/04/2018 – Citi’s CFO Sees `Continued Upside’ in Equities Business: TOPLive; 07/05/2018 – Citigroup Is Targeted by Activist Investor ValueAct in a Rare Move on a Major U.S. Bank — 3rd Update; 03/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS EQUITY PARTNERS LP WGP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway (CNI) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 69,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.15 million, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian National Railway for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $89.42. About 546,083 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/04/2018 – Canadian National Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Robert Pace Was Unanimously Re-Elected by as Board Chair; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR C$5.10 TO C$5.25; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 67.8 PER CENT, AN INCREASE OF 6.0 POINTS; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q REV. C$3.19B, EST. C$3.15B; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.4550 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 29, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Canadian National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 – Canadian National Above Peer Average

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 11.30% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CNI’s profit will be $921.31 million for 17.46 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.78% negative EPS growth.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telus Corp. (NYSE:TU) by 38,372 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $46.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) by 39,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Rogers Comm Inc. Class B (NYSE:RCI).

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $227.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 3,000 shares to 7,000 shares, valued at $955,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.77 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.