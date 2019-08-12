Citigroup (C) Share Price Rose While Spears Abacus Advisors Has Trimmed by $631,346 Its Position; Celgene (CELG) Holder American Assets Investment Management Increased Its Holding by $957,000

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 10,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 417,421 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.97M, down from 427,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $64.02. About 10.43M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 12/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61; 05/03/2018 – Citi Economic Surprise Comparison by Region; 07/05/2018 – NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC NGVC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10.5 FROM $8.5; 09/04/2018 – Ghana Lenders Seek Extended Capital Demand Deadline, Says Citi; 26/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Operations, Technology Head Callahan to Leave Bank; 30/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 20/04/2018 – DJ Citigroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (C); 12/04/2018 – U.S. senator slams bank gun policies, threatens consumer complaint; 28/03/2018 – Citi appoints Cecilia Ronan as new Irish head

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 61.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 29,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, up from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $93.93. About 1.92 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 05/04/2018 – FORMA Therapeutics Achieves Key Objective in Collaboration with Celgene Corporation to Advance a Novel Protein Homeostasis Oncology/Immuno-Oncology Program; 24/05/2018 – Prothena Announces Reorganization to Focus Resources on Advancing Neuroscience Pipeline; 23/04/2018 – Celgene Corp expected to post earnings of $1.96 a share – Earnings Preview; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 29/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Celgene Corporation; 04/05/2018 – Celgene’s quarterly profit dips 9 percent; 30/05/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS: EARLY EXERCISE OF OPTION TO BUY F-STAR; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 06/03/2018 – News On Juno Therapeutics Inc. (JUNO) Now Under CELG; 05/03/2018 Parkinson’s Institute and Clinical Center Collaborates With Denali Therapeutics to Explore New Endpoints for Clinical Studies

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Com invested 0.79% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 400 shares. Riverpark Advsrs Lc accumulated 1.8% or 43,838 shares. Trust Of Vermont reported 61,494 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Indiana Trust Inv Management, Indiana-based fund reported 14,781 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora reported 100 shares stake. Whitnell And Communications has invested 0.15% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Andra Ap holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 100,600 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As owns 95,370 shares. M&R Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt stated it has 12,793 shares. Seizert Ltd Llc stated it has 1.19% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Ledyard National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Redmond Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 1.76% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.04 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli And Communications Investment Advisers invested in 0.06% or 7,500 shares. Artemis Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 2.18 million shares. First Midwest Savings Bank Tru Division reported 11,411 shares stake. Cetera Advsrs Ltd accumulated 0.06% or 18,926 shares. Palladium Ltd Llc reported 9,769 shares. Northside Capital Ltd Llc reported 3,933 shares stake. Hartford Invest has 0.59% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Boston Private Wealth Ltd accumulated 54,765 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advsr has 5,287 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sterneck Capital Management Limited owns 18,038 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.87% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 173,518 shares. Pl Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 3.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 1.82 million were reported by Toronto Dominion State Bank. 535,776 were reported by Rnc Cap Mngmt Lc. Guardian Life Of America stated it has 0.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $783.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,342 shares to 183,362 shares, valued at $34.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 6,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,254 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).