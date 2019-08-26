Citigroup (C) Share Price Rose While Spears Abacus Advisors Decreased by $631,346 Its Stake; Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Holding Held by Joho Capital Llc

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 56.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 5,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 16,462 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, up from 10,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $200.17. About 977,430 shares traded. The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 10,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 417,421 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.97 million, down from 427,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $62.5. About 7.33M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/04/2018 – New York Post: Citigroup wants pot dispensary to stop using its logo; 10/04/2018 – Allscripts at Citi Midwest Healthcare Access Day May 10; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN GERSPACH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – Aptiv at Citigroup Car of the Future Symposium Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Trade war would be ‘end of global recovery,’ says Citigroup economist; 16/05/2018 – CITI AND UBS CLOSE PLACEMENT OF 2.7 PCT OF AENA SME SA AENA.MC AT 174.12 EUROS/SHR; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S LATHROP TO TAKE LEAVE OF ABSENCE FROM BANK: MEMO; 03/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS PARTNERS LP WES.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $46; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules; 12/04/2018 – CITI NAMES ISAO KOJIMA AS HEAD OF TREASURY, TRADE SOLUTIONS FOR

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Greenhaven Assocs Inc has 13.44% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 12.16 million shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 150,581 shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability Company has invested 0.56% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Personal Financial Services invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 3.56 million shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com owns 305,033 shares. Lord Abbett & Communications Lc holds 0.6% or 2.92M shares. Cna Fincl Corp has 2.67% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 202,580 shares. 132,431 are held by Capstone Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Company. Bollard Group Inc Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1,141 shares. Stillwater Cap Advsr reported 14,407 shares. Associated Banc holds 4,690 shares. Chevy Chase holds 0.89% or 3.07M shares. Savant Cap Ltd reported 13,127 shares. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.14% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 78,900 shares.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $783.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,000 shares to 44,831 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 7.85 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

