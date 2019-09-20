Citigroup (C) Share Price Rose While Gladius Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $9.18 Million; Avon Prods (AVP) Stake Has Lifted by Group One Trading Lp

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 94.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 131,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 8,079 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $572,000, down from 139,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $70.32. About 5.89M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/03/2018 – Some Citi customers can now check their bank account balances through Facebook; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q-End Book Value $71.67/Share; 24/04/2018 – FIVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS WERE NOT APPROVED BY CITI HOLDERS; 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 04/04/2018 – IBS SAYS CITI, RENAISSANCE CAPITAL ACT AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS, SOVA CAPITAL ACTS AS JOINT BOOKRUNNER, ALFA-BANK AS RETAIL MANAGER; 29/03/2018 – REG-Citibank FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/03/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC SAYS DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, BARCLAYS, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 15/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 19/04/2018 – QUARLES: CRAPO’S CUSTODY BANK PROVISION SHOULDN’T AID CITI, JPM; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CITIGROUP – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.58 PCT (NOT 2.57 PCT) AT FEB. END VS 1.60 PCT AT JAN. END

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Avon Prods Inc (AVP) by 62.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 346,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.92% . The institutional investor held 898,781 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.49M, up from 552,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Avon Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.71. About 2.70 million shares traded. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 168.99% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 168.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 26/03/2018 – Avon calls truce with Barington, nominates CEO Mitarotonda to board; 03/04/2018 – Avon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Avon-Washington Twp Pub Lib, IN GO Bonds ‘AA-‘; 24/04/2018 – LG Household buys Avon Japan for $96m; 14/03/2018 – SFL – Acquisition of 15 vintage vessels and sale of SFL Avon; 03/05/2018 – Avon loss narrows, sales rise on growing demand for fragrances; 20/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS: CERBERUS AFFIL VOTED SHRS TO NAME TESSLER TO BD; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 6c; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products CDS Widens 81 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 11/04/2018 – Ohio EPA: Ohio EPA Considering Discharge Permit for Avon Lake Power Plant

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.45 billion for 8.88 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $1.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (Put) by 264,000 shares to 351,400 shares, valued at $49.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (Put) by 427,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 503,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $11.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (Call) by 3,900 shares to 100 shares, valued at $10,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teekay Lng Partners LP (Call) by 52,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,700 shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy (Call).

