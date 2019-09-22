Citigroup (C) Share Price Rose While Causeway Capital Management Has Lowered by $47.65 Million Its Position; Aviva Plc Continues to Hold Holding in American Express Co (AXP)

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 16.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 680,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 3.37 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $235.93M, down from 4.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.35. About 26.09M shares traded or 88.25% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/04/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING NV LIGHT.AS : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 16/05/2018 – Citi and UBS Complete EUR696.5 Mln Aena Private Placement; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup Announces SGD 100 Million Redemption of 3.50% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due April 2020 and Approximately CHF 182.1 Million Redemption of 2; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CO’S BASEL lll TIER 2 CAPITAL WILL NOT BE MATERIALLY AFFECTED BY PLANNED REDEMPTIONS; 07/05/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 9.3% in 2018, Citi Leads; 17/05/2018 – H.K. SFC FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS ASIA HK$57M FOR SPONSOR; 08/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Eric Itambo Appointed As CoBank Chief Banking Officer; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 14/05/2018 – FIL Adds Voya Financial, Exits Dentsply, Cuts Citigroup: 13F

Aviva Plc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 6,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 252,271 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.14M, up from 245,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $116.8. About 5.34 million shares traded or 56.39% up from the average. American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express Card Member Spending Rose 12 % in 1Q; 18/04/2018 – American Express Loan Portfolio Rose 16 %; 08/05/2018 – American Express Reports Annual Meeting Results; 25/04/2018 – EazyDiner Launches India’s Most Powerful Dining Program ‘EazyDiner Prime’ in Association With American Express; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q EPS $1.86; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS -PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB END; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel or American Express Platforms; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A%OF TOTAL 1.2 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 202,958 shares to 187,202 shares, valued at $4.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 14,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 319,830 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Scotia has 0.02% invested in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) for 15,347 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated invested 0.08% of its portfolio in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Financial Counselors Inc holds 6,785 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd holds 1.01% or 1.27M shares. Ohio-based Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.07% in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Fagan Assoc, New York-based fund reported 1,660 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Com reported 91,484 shares stake. Sprucegrove Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Texas-based Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.03% in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt holds 0.63% of its portfolio in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) for 401,929 shares. Osterweis Cap Management Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Focused Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.04% in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Aqr Ltd has 0.07% invested in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.3% or 289,919 shares. Pennsylvania Trust reported 0.49% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maryland-based Macroview Invest Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Com has 0.07% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Next Grp Inc stated it has 14,971 shares. Covington Cap reported 109,839 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 27,419 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys invested in 107,692 shares. Trustmark Comml Bank Tru Department reported 0.63% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Montgomery Invest Mgmt has invested 0.17% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sit Invest Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc has invested 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Marco Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.47% or 37,437 shares. Thornburg Investment Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.36% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 2.03M shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 5,651 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Com reported 107,669 shares.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14B and $9.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 638,636 shares to 3.79M shares, valued at $162.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 56,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX).