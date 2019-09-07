Citigroup (C) Share Price Rose While Brave Asset Management Raised by $468,348 Its Position; Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Price Declined While Segment Wealth Management Raised Position by $317,975

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 1,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 15,425 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, up from 13,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.75. About 932,919 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to its Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades QGOG Constellation To ‘D’ From ‘B’; 20/04/2018 – Constellation Software Releases Letter to Shareholders; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS-INVESTMENT WILL CREATE 450 NEW PERMANENT JOBS AND EMPLOY THOUSANDS OF MEN, WOMEN FROM SONORA DURING CONSTRUCTION PHASE OF PROJECT; 27/03/2018 – Xtensifi Partners with Constellation Digital Partners to Release Aquarius, Open Digital Banking Platform; 16/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions to Facilitate an Orderly and Efficient Sale Process; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Has Filed a Series of Motions With the Court That Would Allow It to Operate Its Business as Usual; 12/04/2018 – Constellation Emerges from Stealth with a Protocol 1000x Faster than Bitcoin and Ethereum; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Beer Sales Up 9%-11%

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 151.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 7,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 12,554 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $781,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 10.32 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 24/04/2018 – UK INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT YEAR UNCHANGED AT 2.4 PCT- CITI/YOUGOV; 03/04/2018 – Investors turn up heat on Citi and Goldman over lobbying; 03/04/2018 – BENI STABILI SPA SOCIETA Dl INVESTIMENTO IMMOBILIARE QUOTATA BNSI.Ml : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING TO BUY; 14/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Octo Telematics IPO on hold as Russian shareholder hit by sanctions; 23/05/2018 – Aastocks.com: Citi Retains Macau Jun GGR YoY Growth Forecast at 17%; 16/05/2018 – GHANA SETS UP BODY TO OVERSEE OPEN BID FOR OIL BLOCS: CITI FM; 20/03/2018 – FENNER PLC FENR.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 610P FROM 525P; 29/05/2018 – Citi’s Logic in Sears Deal Is Most Card Spending Done Elsewhere; 07/05/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 9.3% in 2018, Citi Leads

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32M and $179.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 7,775 shares to 125 shares, valued at $5,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 3,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BCE launches C$550M debt offering – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup, BNP mixed into U.S. case against Huawei CFO – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kohl’s announces C-suite moves – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Citigroup and Other Big Banks Are Down Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00M and $472.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 6,264 shares to 102,118 shares, valued at $12.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 6,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,677 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KIE).

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Canopy Growth Stock Suddenly Has Become a Turnaround Play – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Constellation Brands discloses Canopy loss for FQ2 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Constellation Brands Evolves Spirits Portfolio NYSE:STZ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

