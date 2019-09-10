Citigroup (C) Position Raised by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc; Grace & White Stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Has Trimmed by $333,600

Grace & White Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 40,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70M, down from 43,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $126.95. About 7.43 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS ACTIONS TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $0.6 TO $0.8 BLN IN ANNUAL PRE-TAX COST SAVINGS THAT WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY DELIVERED BY 2022; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 5,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 54,910 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42M, up from 49,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.58B market cap company. The stock increased 4.27% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $68.79. About 19.29 million shares traded or 43.59% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 16/05/2018 – CITI AND UBS CLOSE PLACEMENT OF 2.7 PCT OF AENA SME SA AENA.MC AT 174.12 EUROS/SHR; 10/04/2018 – CITI, GIB CAPITAL, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY HIRED AS COORDINATORS FOR SAUDI DOLLAR BOND -LEAD BANK; 07/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 11/05/2018 – Citi Named Derivatives Clearing Bank of the Year by GlobalCapital; 25/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO LLC, CITIGROUP, BARCLAYS ARE UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Head of Markets for Saudi Arabia Is Said to Leave; 10/04/2018 – HARRIS CORP HRS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $183 FROM $160; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Citigroup reorganizes credit markets unit – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – Citigroup, Bank of America Criticized by Senator on Firearms Ban; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.52M were accumulated by Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Ltd Com. 30,444 are owned by Caxton Ltd Partnership. Trustco Financial Bank N Y has invested 0.36% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 3,993 are owned by Sun Life Financial Incorporated. Davenport And Company Lc stated it has 2.04M shares or 1.59% of all its holdings. Lmr Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.12% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Nordea Investment Management Ab invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cortland Advisers Lc holds 646,905 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. Tompkins Financial Corporation holds 0.05% or 3,440 shares. Clough Cap Prtn Ltd Partnership invested in 823,843 shares. Westpac Corp holds 494,518 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Acr Alpine Cap Rech Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2.58% or 82.57M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated owns 9.91M shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 911,382 shares. Enterprise Financial Services has 1,550 shares.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc, which manages about $328.35 million and $165.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5,965 shares to 34,201 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 4,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,778 shares, and cut its stake in Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

