Citigroup (C) Position Raised by First Foundation Advisors; Oppenheimer Hldgs (OPY) Share Value Declined While Aqr Capital Management Increased by $933,504 Its Holding

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 57.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 11,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,844 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92 million, up from 19,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $71.28. About 9.30M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Freddie Mac SPI1 CRT RMBS via BofAML/Citigroup; 23/05/2018 – CITIGROUP ASKS APOLLO, HELLENIC FOR COOP CLARIFICATIONS: CNA; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.61 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.58 PCT AT FEBRUARY END; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – UNDER NEW FIREARMS POLICY, WILL REQUIRE NEW RETAIL SECTOR CLIENTS OR PARTNERS TO ADHERE TO SOME “BEST PRACTICES”; 06/04/2018 – CBS Nominates Former Citigroup Chairman and Time Warner CEO Richard Parsons to Board; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 18/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp.: Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 07/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup Announces SGD 100 Million Redemption of 3.50% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due April 2020 and Approximately CHF 182.1 Million Redemption of 2

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oppenheimer Hldgs Inc (OPY) by 13.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 35,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 309,025 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.04M, up from 273,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oppenheimer Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $28.73. About 21,736 shares traded. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) has declined 9.28% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canandaigua State Bank & Tru holds 0.32% or 26,715 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp owns 1.06% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 842,366 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 1.04 million shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Ltd Com holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 122,267 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.55% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fil stated it has 0.58% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hennessy Advsrs accumulated 30,000 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a Oregon-based fund reported 3,354 shares. Highlander Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 5,590 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Com holds 0.99% or 109,915 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap invested in 734,710 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Systematic Fincl Management Lp reported 87,335 shares stake. 30,420 are owned by Jabodon Pt Co. Argi Invest Services Llc holds 0.01% or 4,022 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Invest Grp holds 1.85 million shares or 0.19% of its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares were sold by Whitaker Michael.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 67,884 shares to 174,027 shares, valued at $9.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,390 shares, and cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

