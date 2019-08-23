Citigroup (C) Position Raised by Advisors Capital Management Llc; As Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Stock Price Rose, Holder Cohen & Steers Lifted Holding

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 16.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 37,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 267,232 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.20M, up from 229,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $62.43. About 10.44 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – Citigroup Appoints Della Pietra to Run Its Non-Core Assets Arm; 26/04/2018 – Citi appoints global commodities sales heads; 20/03/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL – RETAINED CITI TO ASSIST IN THE STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – ANNOUNCES A NEW U.S. COMMERCIAL FIREARMS POLICY; 07/04/2018 – New York Post: Citigroup wants pot dispensary to stop using its logo; 07/05/2018 – Citi Private Bank Hails Fernando Alonso’s Superb World Endurance Championship Debut Race Win; 26/03/2018 – Citi’s Peng Sees Willingness for Trade Negotiations (Video); 09/04/2018 – Citigroup 4Q 2017 Loss From Continuing Operations Revised to $18.77 Billion; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 29/03/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 545P FROM 510P

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 216.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 81,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The institutional investor held 119,095 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, up from 37,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.74. About 143,437 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.00B TO $1.15B; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners: CPPIB to Assume About $689M Debt; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 09/04/2018 – NEP REALTY AND INDUSTRY PCL – APPOINTS SOMCHAI VANICHSENEE AS CHAIRMAN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 02/04/2018 – CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD – AFFILIATES OF NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, WILL CONTINUE TO BE OPERATOR UNDER A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: NEP/NCP Rtgs Unaffctd By Prpsd Trm Ln Add-On; 27/04/2018 – NEP Australia and Telstra Deliver World’s First Trans-Pacific Remote Production; 02/04/2018 – NextEra to sell Canadian wind and solar assets to CPPIB

More notable recent NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Investing in These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree – The Motley Fool” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on March 04, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces the final results of the cash tender offer for certain outstanding debt securities of Genesis Solar Funding, LLC – PRNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to host investor conference on June 20 – PRNewswire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NextEra Energy Partners, LP second-quarter 2019 financial results available on partnership’s website – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold NEP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 45.42 million shares or 2.50% more from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eventide Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.27% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Schroder Inv Mgmt, a Maine-based fund reported 3,547 shares. Natixis stated it has 80,649 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stifel Financial Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Brown Brothers Harriman & Company accumulated 15,971 shares. Us Bank & Trust De, Minnesota-based fund reported 4,000 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 200,837 shares. 3,702 are held by Citigroup Inc. Hsbc Public Lc has 0% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 6,404 shares. Engy Income Ltd Company stated it has 4.3% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). 55,902 are held by Tealwood Asset Management. Envestnet Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). 200 were reported by First Manhattan Co. Bartlett And Co Limited Company invested in 0% or 300 shares.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 64,902 shares to 16,653 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in I Shares Gold Trust (IAU) by 1.34 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.49M shares, and cut its stake in Atmos Energy Corp. (NYSE:ATO).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased J. C. Penney Company (NYSE:JCP) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 91% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Season Keeps Rolling Along, With Home Depot, Kohl’s On Front Burner – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup, BNP mixed into U.S. case against Huawei CFO – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Debate: Secured Vs. Unsecured Credit Card – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81M and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 34,659 shares to 9,841 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 4,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,612 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.09% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Lc accumulated 17,310 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.73% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). S&Co holds 0.53% or 77,148 shares in its portfolio. Security National Tru invested in 0% or 246 shares. Boston invested in 19.05 million shares or 1.57% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.35% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 2.93 million shares. E&G Advisors LP stated it has 31,096 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board holds 1.04M shares. The New York-based Delta Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 3.21% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Great Lakes Limited Liability Co owns 1.32% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 950,521 shares. Guyasuta Advsr invested in 0.11% or 15,830 shares. The New York-based Cibc World Corp has invested 0.16% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0% or 62 shares in its portfolio.