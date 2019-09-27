Citigroup (C) Position Maintained by Skba Capital Management Llc; Altfest L J & Company Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Has Raised by $1.46 Million as Market Value Declined

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 8.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 21,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 270,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.92 million, up from 248,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 10.37 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 04/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Scolding at SEC Exposes GOP Backlash Over Gun Policy; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 29/03/2018 – Settlements with the OTC investors total $590 million so far, and include $120 million with Barclays, $130 million with Citigroup and $240 million with Deutsche Bank; 16/05/2018 – Sunwest Hires New Chief Information Officer; 18/04/2018 – CITI’S CORPORATE BANK APPOINTMENTS DISCLOSED BY ROBERTS IN MEMO; 21/03/2018 – MOVES- Westpac Banking, Citigroup, StanChart; 05/04/2018 – Apple will give $100 billion more back to shareholders because of the tax cut: Citigroup; 07/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $79; 17/05/2018 – H.K. SFC FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS ASIA HK$57M FOR SPONSOR; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CONCERN ON AMLO GROWING DEFICIT INCORRECT: ESQUIVEL

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 113.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc bought 19,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 36,182 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77 million, up from 16,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 7.47 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/03/2018 – U.S. 6TH FLEET DENIES CLAIM THAT MISSION AIMS TO PROTECT EXXON; 08/03/2018 – DAILY SABAH: BREAKING – US Navy denies reports on bolstering its presence in the Eastern Mediterranean theater through the; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for reducing emissions; 17/04/2018 – EthosEnergy Wins Multi-Million Dollar ExxonMobil Contract; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY OVERHAULING DIESEL HYDROTREATER, SULFUR RECOVERY UNIT; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS THINKS BIOFUELS NEED PRICES HIGHER THAN $100/TON TO BE COMPETITIVE IN MARKET; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project with Creation of a New Joint Venture; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Two World-Class Steam Crackers in U.S; 14/03/2018 – VITOL DEVELOPING LNG IMPORT PROJECT IN BANGLADESH; 06/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Biofuels battle: Senator moves to expand small refiner exemption

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13M and $625.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 52,100 shares to 75,050 shares, valued at $7.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 30,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,300 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $375.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 24,865 shares to 11,599 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 9,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,960 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).