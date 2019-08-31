Citigroup (C) Position Maintained by Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc; Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Holder Raymond James & Associates Raised Position

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 490.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 30,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 36,623 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 11.85M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 03/05/2018 – SQUARE INC SQ.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $43; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP RESTRICTS SOME GUN SALES BY ITS BUSINESS CUSTOMERS; 07/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S BAILIN: ANY RECESSION IS 18 MONTHS OR MORE AWAY; 13/03/2018 – Citi First Quarter 2018 Earnings Review; 29/03/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 13/03/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S TRUSCOTT AS MD IN UK INVESTMENT BANK; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $57; 04/04/2018 – Citi Is Said to Hire Credit Derivatives Traders Abadou, Vegetti; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 25/04/2018 – MYOVANT SCIENCES LTD MYOV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $17

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 9.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 14,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 171,315 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.41 million, up from 157,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $80.22. About 877,775 shares traded or 9.75% up from the average. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q REV. $301.7M, EST. $346.0M; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – DEAL FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MLN; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO: FRAME OF ONE VANDERBILT PROJECT UP TO 14TH FLOOR; 27/04/2018 – CHINA’S HNA IS SAID IN TALKS WITH SL GREEN ON PARK AVENUE TOWER; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q FFO $1.66/Shr; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp. Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.12 Per Share; and FFO of $1.66 Per Share; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 16/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp expected to post earnings of 46 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN’S DURELS SAYS TALKS WITH 7 TENANTS ABOUT 1 VANDERBILT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $65.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd by 58,707 shares to 242,543 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capstar Finl Hldgs Inc by 47,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,305 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF).

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83M and $854.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yandex N V (Call) by 45,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call) by 16,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Twitter Inc (Put).