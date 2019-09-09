Citigroup (C) Position Maintained by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc; Green Valley Investors Raised Stake in Air Products & Chemicals (APD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 13,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 337,034 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.97M, up from 323,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 10.48 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP ANNOUNCES NEW POLICY IN MEMO TO STAFF; 26/03/2018 – EMEA IPOs Rise 172% This Year, Citi Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 16/05/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 27/03/2018 – Citi’s female employees in the UK paid 30.1% less than male colleagues; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP HOLDINGS LLC CQH.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO SAYS ADDING DIGITAL SERVICES LAYS GROUNDWORK FOR NATIONAL CONSUMER BANKING; 18/03/2018 – Communicate Now: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 23/04/2018 – Citi Establishes Service to Support New SEC Regulations for Mutual Funds; 07/04/2018 – One of the central arguments in Trump’s attacks on Amazon is all wrong – and it’s Citigroup’s fault; 29/03/2018 – GHANA TO SAVE $60M YEARLY FROM EXTENDING KARPOWER DEAL: CITI FM

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 80.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 189,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 424,354 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.04 million, up from 234,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $225.59. About 822,853 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China; 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $2.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 51,905 shares to 190,645 shares, valued at $36.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,909 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,791 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 203,626 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Dowling And Yahnke Limited holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 75,963 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 170,671 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management accumulated 1.08% or 1.40 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 3.37M shares. Pillar Pacific Limited Liability Corp holds 122,267 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Godshalk Welsh holds 0.37% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 6,275 shares. Homrich And Berg holds 0.02% or 5,651 shares. Cambridge Research Advsr Inc owns 97,427 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. First Natl reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moore Cap Mngmt LP has 110,000 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Middleton Co Ma invested 0.84% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Prio Wealth Partnership owns 3,765 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Natixis holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1.06 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Associates owns 1.27M shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. L S owns 6,647 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Wesbanco Bancshares reported 9,706 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com owns 7,757 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has invested 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Beach Investment Counsel Pa accumulated 0.04% or 1,661 shares. Gradient Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 274 shares. Moreover, Bryn Mawr Tru Co has 0.16% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Greenleaf holds 2,388 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wedge L LP Nc stated it has 0.08% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Carderock stated it has 19,708 shares or 1.53% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas has invested 0.11% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Griffin Asset Inc has 2,253 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Macquarie Ltd holds 64,095 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.