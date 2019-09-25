Citigroup (C) Position Increased by Strategic Advisors Llc; Southern Co (SO) Holder Rocky Mountain Advisers Has Trimmed Position by $488,620

Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc sold 8,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 11,125 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $615,000, down from 20,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $61.98. About 5.10 million shares traded or 7.54% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Net $938M; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO 1Q REV. $6.37B, EST. $5.87B; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO: ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EVP & CFO; 11/04/2018 – Alabama Power Dividends Declared; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Unit 1 of the Joseph M. Farley Nuclear Plant Began Planned Refueling and Maintenance Outage on April 8; 21/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER COMPANY – ”AGGREGATE MAXIMUM PURCHASE PRICE” OF OFFERS INCREASED TO AMOUNT SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW PURCHASE OF $749.9 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.37B; 23/05/2018 – Southern Co Portfolio Includes 26 Operating Solar Facilities Representing Approximately 1.7 Gigawatts of Capacity; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 TO 92% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 06/03/2018 Plant Hatch Unit 1 returns to service after loading first of its kind, industry-changing fuel technology

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 4,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 31,870 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23M, up from 27,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $67.9. About 16.83M shares traded or 21.28% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup CFO Gerspach Discusses Earnings With Media: TOPLive; 05/04/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: April 5 (Table); 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 30/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 14% in 2018, Citi Leads; 23/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $80; 19/03/2018 – CYPRUS COOP BANK PICKS CITIGROUP TO FIND BUYER FOR BANK, ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – British takeover regulator appoints Citigroup executive as director general; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Markets and Securities Services Rev $5B; 24/04/2018 – Citi chairman says all options being considered for his replacement; 20/04/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN OCT.: CITI SURVEY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Allied Advisory holds 91,956 shares. Duncker Streett And Com Inc holds 7,316 shares. C M Bidwell Associates Ltd, a Hawaii-based fund reported 470 shares. Elkhorn Ptnrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.58% stake. Bell Bank owns 5,278 shares. First Advsr LP holds 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 787,097 shares. Gp One Trading LP owns 254,582 shares. Peoples Financial Services Corporation invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 955,961 shares. Washington Tru Company holds 0.02% or 4,493 shares in its portfolio. Adage Cap Prtn Grp Incorporated Limited, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.47 million shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 2.14M shares. Banque Pictet & Cie reported 147,367 shares. Moreover, Eidelman Virant Cap has 0.67% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 18,134 shares. Cornerstone Inv Prtn Lc holds 4.05% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1.33 million shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bank of America Stock Benefits From Share Buyback Program – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aurora Cannabis: Desperate Times – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Our Startling Prediction, Revisited: New Banking Revolution Based On DLT – Benzinga” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $262.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,371 shares to 2,893 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,618 shares, and cut its stake in Columbia Financial.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Webster Comml Bank N A invested in 0.01% or 1,309 shares. The Arizona-based Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd has invested 0.08% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Ltd has invested 1.04% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 2.85M are owned by Parametric Port Ltd. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 84,737 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp has invested 0.03% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Acg Wealth reported 0.1% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Piedmont has 15,385 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 17,000 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Fort Washington Advsrs Oh accumulated 4,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Nadler invested 0.06% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Chemical Bank & Trust invested 0.12% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Wms stated it has 0.06% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Gulf Intl Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd invested in 249,653 shares or 0.23% of the stock.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Using Debt Sensibly? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Share Price Is Down 81% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15B for 14.09 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.