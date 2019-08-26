Citigroup (C) Position Held by Terril Brothers Inc; Endurant Capital Management LP Has Decreased Cvs Health (CVS) Holding as Shares Declined

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 92.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 136,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 11,036 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $595,000, down from 147,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $60.42. About 738,818 shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Terril Brothers Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 7.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc bought 22,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 326,953 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.34 million, up from 304,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $62.41. About 1.92M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 10/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 18/05/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. – Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 10/04/2018 – Allscripts at Citi Midwest Healthcare Access Day May 10; 23/05/2018 – CITIGROUP ASKS APOLLO, HELLENIC FOR COOP CLARIFICATIONS: CNA; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Politics: Exclusive: Kushner’s New Jersey Trump Tower got a $200 million loan from Citigroup; 27/03/2018 – CITI’S CATHERINE MANN COMMENT ON BLOOMBERG TV; 05/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $78; 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87; 26/04/2018 – MOVES-Citigroup’s head of operations and technology retires; 26/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL PLC WFT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $3.4 FROM $2.8

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Bank stocks sink as yield curve inverts, with Bank of America, Citigroup and Regions leading the losers – MarketWatch” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup, BNP mixed into U.S. case against Huawei CFO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Citigroup (C) Plans to Cut Hundreds of Trading Jobs Globally – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “How Large Option Traders Are Reacting To The Interest Rate Cut – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Terril Brothers Inc, which manages about $316.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3,600 shares to 39,720 shares, valued at $3.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aberdeen Asia Pacific Incom (FAX) by 223,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.42M shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Barclays Invt Grade (FLRN).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stock Market News: Gold Soars Above $1,500; CVS Looks Healthy – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “CVS Stock Is Worth Buying Ahead of Its Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CVS Options Bull Places 7-Figure Bet Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “CVS reports earnings Wednesday. Hereâ€™s what to expect – MarketWatch” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for EQT, CAH and CVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $252.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc by 124,982 shares to 178,448 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 59,742 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Krystal Biotech Inc.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080. Shares for $198,769 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was bought by BROWN C DAVID II.