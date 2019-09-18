Citigroup (C) Position Held by Swift Run Capital Management Llc; Teacher Retirement System Of Texas Has Increased Holding in C H Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by $937,020

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) by 10.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas bought 11,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 114,525 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.66M, up from 103,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $86.25. About 1.05 million shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Net $142.3M; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Trans-Eurasian Rail Service; 09/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Rev $3.93B; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Shelf At (P)Baa2; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON TO PARTICIPATE IN BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH 2; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 46 CENTS PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – C H ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 26/04/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 41.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 23,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 81,070 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68 million, up from 57,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.48. About 10.92M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 17/05/2018 – H.K. SFC FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS ASIA HK$57M FOR SPONSOR; 16/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 8.8% in 2018, Citi Leads; 22/03/2018 – Citi restricts gun sales by retail clients; 27/03/2018 – THREAT OF RECESSION IN U.S. IS VERY LOW: CITI’S MANN; 22/05/2018 – GHANA PRESIDENCY DEPUTY CHIEF OF STAFF JINAPOR SAYS ON CITI FM; 22/05/2018 – Race for Asia’s Top Research Provider Tightens as Morgan Stanley and Citi Claim Top Honors on Institutional Investor’s All-; 17/04/2018 – CITI RECOMMENDS TAKING PROFIT ON SHORT RUSSIA 2042 TRADE; 05/04/2018 – Apple will give $100 billion more back to shareholders because of the tax cut: Citigroup; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Restricts Some Gun Sales by Its Customers (Correct)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc invested in 9,772 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 13.50 million shares. 110,000 were reported by Moore Capital Ltd Partnership. Round Table Limited Liability holds 0.15% or 6,808 shares. 12.86M were reported by Morgan Stanley. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.42% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). North Carolina-based Wedge Management L Ltd Partnership Nc has invested 0.35% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd has invested 0.13% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Intact Invest has 0.31% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gabelli Funds Ltd Co holds 0.12% or 262,785 shares. Natl Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 21,312 shares. New York-based Mathes has invested 2.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Wetherby Asset Management holds 0.37% or 48,606 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 25,839 shares. Illinois-based Blair William And Il has invested 0.08% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $12.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Corp by 22,420 shares to 310,599 shares, valued at $11.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 20,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,636 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).